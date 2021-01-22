Bachelor Nation may not be too happy with him, but at least Dale Moss' ex Seema Sadekar defended him amid those rumors he cheated on Clare Crawley. "Infidelity was never an issue," Sadekar told Us Weekly on Jan. 22 when asked for her thoughts on the recent split. "He was always a gentleman. We simply had to go our separate ways to grow. I wish Dale all the best, always, and he has a wonderful family that I will always keep in my thoughts." No bad blood here, y'all!

Though little is known about Moss' relationship with the professional golfer, a source reportedly told Life & Style in August 2020 that Moss and Sadekar were together for "a few years" before Sadekar broke off the relationship. "Seema and Dale were deeply in love. As a couple, they were very nice," the insider reportedly claimed. “They looked very happy whenever I saw them together." Another for Life & Style reportedly claimed the two were "serious," adding, "My impression was he always wanted to get back with her. When it comes to girls, she's the one he would talk about the most."

Though the two didn't last, it's clear Sadekar doesn't harbor any bad feelings — and she apparently doesn't believe those cheating rumors, either.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Not long after Moss announced his breakup with Crawley in a Jan. 19 Instagram post, reports emerged claiming Moss had been unfaithful to his ex-fiancée. On Jan. 21, E! News reported claims from two sources who said Moss cheated on Crawley with another woman in New York City throughout their engagement. However, in that same story, E! cited another source who maintained Moss was faithful to Crawley, saying this woman is a friend who was helping him find an apartment. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Crawley and a rep for Moss for comment on the infidelity rumors but did not hear back.)

A rep for the real estate agent tells Elite Daily, "[She and Dale] have been platonic friends for a few years. They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best ... Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies."

A day before Sadekar came to her ex's defense, Moss' sister Robyn showed him support as well. In a Jan. 21 IG Story, Moss' sister wrote, "I can proudly say, still until this day, NOBODY has had or will ever have my brother's back like I do." Aww. He may be in the midst of a messy breakup, but at least Moss knows his sister (and his ex-girlfriend) are looking out for him.