Their breakup was already messy... and it just got worse. On Jan. 21, E! News reported claims from two sources who said Dale Moss cheated on Clare Crawley with another woman in New York City throughout their engagement. However, in that same story, E! cited another source who maintained Moss was faithful to Crawley, saying this woman is a friend who was helping him find an apartment. Later that same day, E! revealed the identity of the woman linked to Moss, naming a New York real estate agent, and Entertainment Tonight reported that Moss didn't cheat.

Elite Daily reached out to Crawley and a rep for Moss for comment on the infidelity rumors but did not hear back in time for publication.

A rep for the real estate agent tells Elite Daily, "[She and Dale] have been platonic friends for a few years. They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best ... Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies."

However, shortly after Crawley visited Moss' hometown of South Dakota in November, an eyewitness reportedly claimed to E! News they saw Moss and the real estate agent at Cipriani Downtown, a hotspot in New York. "It definitely looked like a date," the eyewitness reportedly claimed, adding the pair left holding hands, smiling, laughing, and flirting.

According to E!, the former football player/Party City model has reportedly been in communication with this real estate agent since at least 2019. One source reportedly told E! the woman "has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale." Meanwhile, Crawley reportedly "has seen proof" that her fiancé had been with this woman in New York when she wasn't there.

"Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious," one source reportedly claimed to E!, but "multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl." Each time, the source reportedly claimed, "Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it."

While two of E!'s sources reportedly claimed Moss insisted the relationship was about nothing more than business, they reportedly added that "Clare has always been skeptical" and that "she never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady."

These claims should be taken with a giant grain of salt, because a source who is reportedly close to Moss claimed to E!, "Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship. He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her."

Another source close to Moss reportedly echoed similar sentiments to Entertainment Tonight. "Any reports of him cheating are not true," the source reportedly claimed. "The 'girl' they have in question of him 'cheating' with is a longtime friend of his. She is a real estate broker and has been helping him find a new apartment for him and Clare in NYC. There is zero truth to any cheating rumors. Dale was faithful the entire time he was dating Clare. He never cheated on her."

I honestly don't know who to believe or what to think.