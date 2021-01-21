Looking for some tips on how to be a more supportive sibling? I'd highly recommend checking out Robyn Moss' Instagram Story about Dale Moss in the wake of his split from Clare Crawley. “I can proudly say, still until this day, NOBODY has had or will ever have my brother’s back like I do," she wrote alongside a red heart emoji in a Jan. 21 Instagram Story.

Her words of support come amid reports from E! News and Entertainment Tonight that Dale reportedly cheated on Clare throughout their engagement with a real estate agent in New York City. According to E!, one source claimed to see Dale on what appeared to be a date at New York hotspot Cipriani Downtown in November, while another source claimed multiple people told Clare about her fiancé's rumored infidelity. However, a source who is reportedly close to Dale claimed to ET that the rumors are false.

Elite Daily reached out to Clare and a rep for Dale for comment on the infidelity rumors but did not hear back in time for publication. Meanwhile, a rep for the real estate agent tells Elite Daily, "[She and Dale] have been platonic friends for a few years. They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best ... Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies."

Robyn's post also comes just hours after Clare broke her silence about the split.

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," Clare wrote in a Jan. 21 statement on Instagram. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this."

The "'mutual' statement" Clare is referring to is the one Dale posted onto his Instagram profile on Jan. 19, when he announced their breakup.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote. "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

Jeez, this all got so messy so fast.