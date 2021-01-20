I don't know about you all, but I didn't expect Dale Moss' first interview after his Clare Crawley breakup to get so candid. On Jan. 19, just hours after he announced the split on Instagram, Moss opened up about the decision to a journalist in New York City, per E! News. "Obviously, it's not the greatest situation," he said, "but, you know, Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and, you know, this is the healthiest thing for us right now." However, when asked what led to the breakup, Moss was a little more vague, claiming they've both "just got a lot going on in [their] lives right now."

Earlier in the day, Moss broke the news to fans in a heartfelt IG post. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote, noting it was "the healthiest decision for both of us at this time." Crawley has yet to comment on the breakup news herself. "She's trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated," a source reportedly told E! News on Jan. 19 not long after Moss announced the split on IG. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Crawley for comment but did not hear back.)

Less than a week before telling fans they'd called off their engagement, Moss had nothing but sweet things to say about his fiancée. During a Jan. 13 episode of Raising the Bar With Alli and Adrian, Moss even revealed he only agreed to appear on The Bachelorette after Crawley was announced as the lead. "Now, I could have never planned what happened because I was nominated," he said. "I never actually signed up. And I turned it down over and over and over again. And I actually finally committed to it four days before everyone was supposed to leave for the show. And the only reason I committed to it was because Clare was announced as Bachelorette at that time."

Six days later, E! News claimed Crawley and Moss were reportedly "taking time apart" after "fighting a lot," and that same day, Us Weekly claimed the couple was reportedly "on a break" due to "serious issues." According to a source for E! News, Moss and Crawley had different visions for their future. "Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom," the source reportedly claimed. "It's been very tense recently between them." According to E!'s source, Moss reportedly cares about Crawley but "feels like he's rushing into something he's unsure about."

Then, less than two hours before Moss made his statement, TMZ reported Moss ended the relationship over Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, while Page Six claimed the couple broke up the previous week. According to Page Six, Moss and Crawley reportedly weren't on the same page about starting a family, either. "There's a whole bunch of problems between them," the Page Six source reportedly claimed. "I don't know what the specific breaking point was, but she wants him to move to Sacramento and he's not crazy about that. She wants kids right away, he doesn't."

It's still unclear what exactly led to the split (and when it actually happened), but based on Moss' interview, it seems like the breakup might have been for the best. According to E! News, Moss concluded his first post-breakup interview by saying, "Clare and I will be cool," so maybe Moss and Crawley can at least stay friends. Let's see what Crawley has to say about that.