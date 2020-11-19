A Dagne Dover bag is exactly what you need when you're looking for something that is that perfect combination of fashion and function. Designed to keep you organized on the go, you can find a bag for pretty much every occasion and person on your holiday shopping list. Luckily, Dagne Dover's Black Friday 2020 sale will help you stay right on budget with 20% off the entire site.

That means you can shop the latest collection or signature faves with the same discount, and all from the comfort of your home. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that traveling — which includes leaving your house and going in-store shopping — increases the spread of COVID-19, online Black Friday shopping is the way to go. Not only is it safer, but you won't have to change out of your pjs to get some of the best deals. With Dagne Dover, the fun begins a few days before Black Friday, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and will last until the following Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Along with the sitewide 20% off, you can also choose to donate to a charity of your choice when checking out. Among the charities they're donating to are Black Lives Matter, Fair Fight, Feeding America, and Save The Children. That means you not only get to feel good about picking out the perfect present for your friends and family, but you'll be making a difference for those in need as well. Now that you know when the Dagne Dover Black Friday 2020 sale will be, all that's left to know are which bags to grab this holiday season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For an eco-friendly friend, Silver Puff from Dagne Dover's holiday capsule uses 100% recycled puff material. Not only is it guilt-free, but the silver color is very reminiscent of your fave Christmas tree ornaments. The Epic Crossbody can be the perfect everyday purse for day and night.

The brand also just launched its Fall/Winter collection, Made For Tomorrow, which includes so many different styles and materials. The 365 Neoprene collection is 100% vegan. Get your pink-loving bestie an Ace Fanny Pack in their favorite hue. This bag can be used for quick trips to the store, or music festivals when they want to be hands-free for dancing ($85, Dagne Dover).

Splurge and get your mom or sister a leather tote bag they'll love forever. The Allyn Leather Tote comes in three sizes, but the small one is big enough to fit a small laptop or a tablet. It even has an adjustable shoulder strap. They can use it as their everyday purse or as a weekend bag for quick getaways the next time they're able to safely travel.

Speaking of traveling, your wanderlust friend will adore the Landon Carryall Bag ($155, Dagne Dover). It's the perfect duffle bag for weekend getaways and going to the gym. While you may not have vacay plans for a bit and gyms are still closed, you can make sure your bestie is ready to go as soon as it's safe to do so again. Treat yourself to a Dakota Neoprene Backpack, so you've got the right bags to go as well ($175, Dagne Dover).

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.