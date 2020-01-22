Though the prospect of a Friends reunion is pretty thrilling, the possibility of a Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion feels like an actual rollercoaster. After that wild moment at the 2020 SAG Awards (i.e. The One Where Jen and Brad Basically Held Hands), rumors of a romantic reconciliation have run rampant. Of course, no one would have more insider information than Aniston's Friends costar and IRL bestie, Courteney Cox. Though she has kept mum on the matter, Courteney Cox liked tweets about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt getting back together, and if that's not a sign that something's going on, then I don't know what is.

On Jan. 19, the night of the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Hollywood Reporter tweeted about that video of Pitt watching Aniston's speech from backstage, calling it "the cutest moment of the night." Twitter user Asher Wambold replied, saying, "They still love each other, no doubt," and Cox liked the tweet. Further evidence: As BuzzFeed pointed out, Cox has also double-tapped all of Comments by Celebs' Instagram posts about Aniston and Pitt's SAG Awards moment. Either Cox's fingers keep slipping, or she's sending us all a sign.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Back in September 2016, when Pitt and his second wife, Angelina Jolie, announced their decision to separate, Cox openly called out those who blamed Aniston for the split. "I feel like we're exacerbating it by even talking about it," Cox told Entertainment Tonight. "It's not about her."

But then, in March 2019, Cox acted coy when asked about the possibility of Aniston and Pitt rekindling their romance. Just a month before, Pitt had made a surprising appearance at Aniston's 50th birthday party, and The Sun approached Cox to question whether Aniston was "back with Brad." Cox simply smiled in response before saying, "We gotta go," and hustling off with her long-time boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. Very suspicious, Courteney.

While it's unlikely that Cox will directly address the rumors before Aniston and Pitt do so themselves, her social media activity does seem telling. Am I reading into things too much? Probably. But is that going to stop me from continuing to track Cox's trail of likes? Not a chance.