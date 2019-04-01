With Marvel about to close down its Phase 3 in just a matter of weeks when Avengers: Endgame premieres, every fan is wondering what the new future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like. In its new phase, Marvel is expected to refocus its attention away from the original six Avengers and onto its more recent cast of heroes... and that may also mean introducing some new faces to the team. One name that is being brought up is Priyanka Chopra. So, could Priyanka Chopra get her own Marvel movie, and if so, who might she play? One of the Avengers: Endgame directors may have just spilled the beans on Marvel's next new actor.

While at a press event in Mumbai promoting this month's Avengers: Endgame, director Joe Russo teased that Marvel is in talks with Priyanka Chopra for a mysterious project. According to the Hindustan Times, when asked about Chopra, Russo said,

I’d love to work with Priyanka. I’m smiling only because we’re potentially talking to her about something, I’m just not going to say what yet.

Hmm, so what could Marvel be "potentially talking" with Priyanka Chopra about? Well, now is definitely the time when the comic-book movies will be looking ahead to introducing some more iconic heroes onto the big screen, as the doors shut on the MCU's original stars.

Since Infinity War ended with pretty much all of the Avengers except the original six being turned to dust, Endgame is predicted to function as something of a "last hoorah" for Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow. In particular, Captain America is heavily predicted to die in the movie and Iron Man to hang up his suit for good. There is a Black Widow standalone in the works, and the Hulk may still show up in another movie due to Mark Ruffalo's contract, but for the most part, Endgame is predicted to be the end of the original Avengers.

But of course, the MCU still has tons of stars to move forward with into Phase 4. Marvel has already confirmed upcoming sequels for Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and has also made it clear that fans can expect follow-ups to Black Panther and to Doctor Strange as well. Captain Marvel was also just introduced to the MCU, and other recently added heroes like Ant-Man and Bucky Barnes will also play a part in the post-Endgame MCU.

Despite the wealth of superheroes still in the MCU, a new phase also means bringing in some new heroes. Interestingly enough, Priyanka Chopra has already played a Marvel hero before... although you may not have realized it. Chopra voiced the character of Kamala Khan (A.K.A. Ms. Marvel) in the 2016 video game Marvel Avengers Academy.

Marvel

Kamala Khan is a Marvel hero that was only recently introduced in the comics. She debuted in 2013 as a Pakistani American living in New Jersey who discovers she has shapeshifting powers. She idolizes Carol Danvers, and adopts the superhero name Ms. Marvel, which Danvers had used in the past.

There is not a lot to go on, but Joe Russo's comment paired with Priyanka Chopra's voice role in that Marvel video game could be just the clues to point to Chopra possibly playing Ms. Marvel in her own live-action movie. Maybe we will even be lucky enough to get some more clues about this in Avengers: Endgame, which comes out on April 26.