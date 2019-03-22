Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Having FaceTime Sex & I'm Burnin Up Just Thinking About It

When the youngest member of everyone's favorite boy band, Nick Jonas, found true love with actress, Priyanka Chopra, the world may have momentarily stopped rotating. Seriously: The two are now happily married and serving up some serious #couplegoals. More than that, they're apparently learning how to spice things up during their time apart (international superstar problems, am I right?). In other words, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having FaceTime sex and OMG — I can't handle it.

Yes, folks, you read that right: Nick Jonas is now a married man who has FaceTime sex with his incredibly successful wife. As the JoBros themselves would say, "Oh how the tables have turned!"

But don't just take my word for it. Sitting down with Bravo royalty for Thursday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Chopra played the game, "I Do's and I Don'ts." At the start of the game, Cohen asked Chopra, "Do you believe in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart?” and the Isn't It Romantic star simply replied, "for sure."

Don't ask me why this information is so exciting, it just is! It looks like Jonas and Chopra are so hot and heavy for each other that they make an effort to get it on, even when they're apart. FaceTime sex is super intimate! Even though two partners might not be in the same place physically, having sex via FaceTime can take things to a whole new level.

"Although your partner — or at least one of your partners — may not be physically there, practicing consent on yourself can be very exciting," Sx Noir, an inclusive sex educator whose focus is sex and tech previously told Elite Daily. "'Should I keep touching myself here?' 'How fast?' 'Should I go slower?' When you own your own pleasure, sharing it with others is enticing, even if they are in another space," Noir continues. Honestly, good for Chopra and Jonas — the couple is willing to go the sexual distance, so to speak, even when their work and travel schedules may not always allow them to be together.

Jonas and Chopra are definitely still in their honeymoon phase, but that doesn't make this revelation any less exciting. While the two may be early in their marriage, the two are incredibly happy. Marriage certainly isn't anything less exciting for them.

"We haven’t changed [since marrying], strangely, because we’re still navigating being — because we didn’t even date for a long time — we’re navigating getting to know each other," Chopra told Us Weekly at the Isn't It Romantic premiere on February 11, 2019. So, it definitely doesn't seem like all that seemingly hot and steamy FaceTime sex will be ending any time soon. And why should it? It's a great way to get intimate with a partner who you can't see in person all the time. Sex and intimacy are important in romantic relationships, and Jonas and Chopra are definitely making it a priority in theirs.

And might I just say, I'm burnin' up just thinking about it.