We're five weeks into The Bachelor, and it's safe to say it's getting hot. This week finally gave us a look at Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's one-on-one date, and it did not disappoint. The two have had so many precious moments this season, and seeing that all culminate in their first one-on-one was amazing. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's body language since the first episode of this season's The Bachelor is seriously cute. And while we're still weeks away from finding out who exactly gets the final rose, Cassie's definitely looking like a front runner right now.

Colton and Cassie have had some pretty obvious chemistry since they first met during The Bachelor season premiere, which premiered on January 7. Cassie showed up with a box of fake butterflies, because she "had butterflies in her stomach." Since that beyond adorable night, the two have had super sweet and super steamy moments at group dates and cocktail parties, all leading up to their one-on-one in this week's episode. To get a better idea of just how into each other Colton and Cassie are, I spoke to a body language expert, and her analysis was almost as cute as this couple.

1 The meet-cute of all meet-cutes. ABC Cassie has stood out since the season's premiere, when she opened up to Colton about how nervous she was feeling. But that wasn't the most adorable thing that happened on night one. When Cassie walked away, the camera lingered on Colton. He picked up a butterfly off the ground and tucked it in his suit pocket. I mean, cmon! How freaking cute is that?! It's almost like he knew right away that their relationship was going to be special. "Here we see their knees almost touching," Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language for Speech and Influence, tells Elite Daily. "And they have their hands at the same level, gently matching each other. Couples that match each other are really in sync. So, it happened early for them."

2 Their first group date. ABC Every week on The Bachelor, said bachelor goes on two one-on-one dates and one group date. On Cassie and Colton's first group date, the two were chatting up a storm, and their body language shows that Colton was really trying to make their conversation memorable. "He's listening intently and looking her in the eye," Brown says. "That's the number one way to get people to like you. So, he's doing a great job making himself attractive to her." He totally wants her!

3 One word: Hot! ABC "It doesn't get much hotter than this, with her between his legs and his hands on her hips gently pulling her in," Brown says. "He's trying to look her in the eye, and she's avoiding his gaze." Maybe she was trying to play hard to get in the moment, or she had something on her mind at this cocktail party, but her body language in this shot made her seem a little withdrawn. "She's got her shoulders raised just a bit, so there's a little resistance from her in this moment," Brown explains.

4 I can't even with these smiles. ABC At another cocktail party, these two gravitated toward each other again, and this time, she wasn't resisting. "She's almost sitting on his lap," Brown points out. "And he's got both arms around her below the waist. So, it's safe to say what his intentions are. And they both look to have big smiles on their faces."

5 They finally had their one-on-one date. ABC For their first real date, Colton and Cassie took a little boat to an island in Thailand and spent the afternoon kissing, hugging, and talking. (Hi, Future Partner? Yes. My next first date has to be in Thailand, thanks.) "They're both fully committed to this moment," Brown says. "Leaning and a full embrace. They can't get enough of each other." Colton even admitted he could go "all in" with Cassie at the end of their date. I'm not crying! You're crying!