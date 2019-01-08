Well, we're just seven days into 2019, meaning it's time for me to throw every New Year's resolution I ever thought of out the window and replace them all with watching the 23rd season of The Bachelor until my eyes turn to goop. What can I say? I'm just really committed to watching Colton find love! LOL, just kidding, I'm just really committed to seeing the contestants pull out all the stops with their outfits from week to week. And let me tell you, the 15 best dresses from Colton's season premiere of The Bachelor are so damn cute. Like, I'm honestly mad I don't own any of these.

It's at the very beginning and end of The Bachelor that we see some of the most stunning looks. After all, a first and last impression make all the difference, don't they? Well, the ladies on this season have really not disappointed. In between desperately trying to distinguish between the 843593485 girls with the same name, read on for the women who were, arguably, the best dressed when stepping out of the limo for the very first time for the Season 23 premiere, from best to the very, very, very best — including some you might've skipped over yourself:

15. Caitlin, 25

ABC

Big Jumpsuit Energy is the mood I want to bring right into 2019. And Caitlin's high-neck red jumpsuit is the perfect start to that mood.

14. Erin, 28

ABC

Erin literally showed up to the mansion in a horse and carriage and "lost her shoe." Add this powder blue Cinderella gown to the mix, and I guess we've got ourselves a Bachelor princess.

13. Nicole, 25

ABC

Jewel tones are in more than ever before, and Nicole really brought this beautiful emerald gown to life. Mi corazón esta con su vestido.

12. Alex B., 29

ABC

As you'll see, there was no shortage of sequins tonight, and this sparkling all-green number with a scoop neck from Alex B. is just the start.

11. Hannah G., 23

ABC

What did I tell you about the sequins? This deep gold gown from Hannah G. will definitely put stars in your eyes. It clearly put stars in Colton's, since Hannah got the first impression rose.

10. Catherine's Dog Lucy

ABC

If I'm being totally honest, Catherine's dog Lucy would've won first place, but I'm trying to control myself. But I mean, just look how stunning! The bandana? The grace? The excellence? I'm crying.

9. Angelique, 28

ABC

I'm never not here for an ombré moment. And this amethyst-toned dress on Angelique is equal parts soothing as it is captivating.

8. Cassie, 23

ABC

I'm all for a girl who goes against the grain. Amid all the sequins and sparkles, Cassie strutted out in a high-low, Bohemian-style floral dress, right on par with her California beach vibes.

7. Onyeka, 24

ABC

Mix a metallic color with a glittering sequin dress and what do you have? Onyeka looking like one of the trendiest girls of the entire night.

6. Demi, 23

ABC

Demi changed things up, not only with her two-piece ensemble, but the varying lace texture and "banana yellow" color, as she calls it, of her top and high-low skirt.

5. Heather, 22, And Laura, 26

ABC ABC

The only thing two girls showing up in the same dress means is that those two girls probably picked a popular dress. This long, strapless red gown with a thigh-high slit on one side was a hit with both Heather and Laura for the premiere.

4. Sydney, 27

ABC

The structural bodice and neckline of Sydney's gown add a ton of visual interest to what would otherwise be a plain black dress.

3. Tayshia, 28

ABC

Sweet in satin, Tayshia's glow was only exemplified by this champagne-colored, one-shoulder gown. It even looked good while she rode piggy-back on Colton!

2. Tahzjuan, 25

ABC

There is nothing I don't love about Tahzjuan's dress. The fitted silhouette, the stunning deep green color, and the gorgeously detailed gold embroidering along the upper part of the gown all come together to make this dress a total knock-out.

1. THE SLOTH

ABC

I mean, come on. I'd be remiss if I didn't award the number one look of the night to the cutest one in the bunch. The chocolate brown. The soft, huggable texture. The ability to camouflage yourself in a tree when you want to escape literally any situation you don't want to be in? Alex D. as the sloth officially has my pick as best dressed of the entire night. (OK, it's technically not a dress, but, like, the creativity, people!!!)

Here's to the fashion game on this season of The Bachelor already being off to a strong start.