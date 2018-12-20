What Colton Underwood Is Probably Like As A Partner, Based On His Zodiac Sign

The new season is of The Bachelor is less than a month away, so it won't be long before we know what kind of bachelor Colton Underwood is going to make. Will he woo all the ladies, have trouble connecting, or will there be one woman who steals his heart from the very beginning? Any of these options are totally a possibly, solely based on what Colton Underwood is like as a partner according to his zodiac sign. Underwood was born Jan. 26, which makes his sign Aquarius, and if you are familiar with how this sign operates, you know things are about to get very interesting simply because this is the most unpredictable sign in the whole zodiac.

Aquarians are notorious for marching to the beat of their own drum. They are a highly principled sign, secure in their beliefs, with a deep compassion for others. However, despite their humanitarian nature, this also a sign that really struggles to speak on what is in their heart — and, in Underwood’s case, there will be 30 women vying for it. While only time will tell who actually captures his heart (if anyone at all), we might be able to predict what Underwood will be like as a partner once he’s handed out that final rose, based on his what's written in the stars.

He’s easy to fall for. Giphy Despite being slightly out of step with the rest of the world, Aquarians are very easy to fall for. That's because their uniqueness really is all a part of the charm. People are drawn to them because they're original. They can be both warm and aloof at a moment’s notice, and that dichotomy keeps people slightly off balance and intrigued.

Once he’s fallen for someone, he’s very trustworthy. Giphy Because this sign is so naturally independent, they aren’t in any rush to fall in love. They really prefer quality of connection over quantity, so they won't be settling for just anyone who gives them attention. That being said, when that magic connection sparks, this is a sign that is all the way in. If an Aquarius loves you, they love you. So, you can count on this sign to be loyal and true.

He struggles to say what's on his mind. Giphy Despite knowing their own heart well and being secure in their beliefs, where this sign really struggles is communicating that to the outside world. This is where the fact that they're a bit disconnected from everyone else really shows itself. As a result, people around an Aquarian have trouble knowing where they stand with them, and this can breed insecurity and frustration. But I’m sure that with 30 women trying to get his attention, this won't be a problem. Just kidding, this season is going to be spicy!