It's only been two weeks since this season of The Bachelor started and already one contestant is proving to be a fan favorite. Twenty-three-year-old Cassie Randolph is a speech pathologist and avid surfer from California, and she's ready to swim right into Colton's heart. But whether or not she wins over Colton, she's already won over the hearts of much of America. But who is Cassie on The Bachelor, and why is everyone already so obsessed with her?

Even among 29 other women vying to be Mrs. Colton Underwood, Cassie stood out right from the get-go of Bachelor Season 23. She opened up to Colton right away when she made her limo entrance by telling him that she was so nervous that she had butterflies, and offering him a box of literal (fake) butterflies. That was all pretty cute, but and even cuter moment came after Cassie walked away. The camera lingered on Colton, who picked a butterfly up off the ground and pocketed it in his suit jacket. Colton might have already gotten bit by Cassie's love bug in that very first moment. Can you imagine if she's the one and Colton gives her that butterfly along with the final rose? It's the stuff of Bachelor fairy tales.

ABC/RIck Rowell

If Colton does pick Cassie, she'll have to balance their relationship with her studies. According to her LinkedIn, she's currently is on track to receive her masters degree in speech pathology in 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. While she's working toward that degree, she's also working as a substitute ESL teacher at both Huntington Beach Adult School and Huntington Beach Union High School District. Cassie is clearly passionate about what she does, and she even showed some of her skills to Colton on the first night. She taught him some American Sign Language and fans were instantly impressed with her.

It makes sense that Cassie is working in Huntington Beach, CA, since she is a California girl through and through. She was born and raised in the Golden State, along with her actress sister Michelle. According to Cassie's bio ABC.com, she grew up at the beach. Her Instagram is filled with fun shots of her surfing and soaking up the sun.

Cassie's Instagram is also jam-packed with pics of her two cats Maverick and Goose, as well as other photos of her declaring herself a bonafide cat lady.

It's a known fact that Colton is a big dog lover, so hopefully if he and Cassie end up together, they can get over their differences and learn to love both cats and dogs together. It's clear that whether or not Colton falls in love with Cassie, all of Bachelor Nation already has. Twitter has exploded with fans talking about how much they love Cassie's sweet, down-to-earth demeanor.

Each year, Jimmy Kimmel predicts the winner of The Bachelor, and this year his pick is Cassie. So, Cassie fans might be in luck because she might be in it for the long haul.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.