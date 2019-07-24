No other brand is out here dropping new products quite so often as ColourPop, and TBH, I'm starting to get overwhelmed. Like, I'm thisclose to having to create a whole new makeup collection storage space specifically for my ColourPop products. That said, I'm not not going to shop ColourPop's New Orange Collection — it's just too good to refuse! Plus, just looking at the lineup causes Lizzo's "Juice" to play in my head, because the products look as ~fresh~ as some just-squeezed OJ. If you're into this summer's orange trend and want to see what this new drop is all about, read on for everything else you need to know.

Given that ColourPop has already dropped red and yellow collections this summer, it was about time for them to drop something orange and successfully complete the ROY portion of their ROY G. BIV palette rainbow. Cue an entire new line of orange-themed products, from glosses and blushes to the aforementioned nine-pan palette.

Orange you glad they decided to drop this cute collection? I sure am:

First, let's talk about the star of the show, the Orange You Glad? Shadow Palette ($12, colourpop.com):

While bold, vibrant oranges like shade "Sunkiss'd" might seem intidating, they actually look gorgeous when splashed across the lids for a one-shadow eye look. That said, there are definitely some toned-down hues in this palette that can be applied to more suble looks, like goldish "Tangerine Dreams" and champagne-y "Squeeze Me." Personally, I love them all.

The Super Shock Shadows are my fave out of all the ColourPop formulas, and these four really pack a juicy punch. "Monkey Business" is a matte neon red, "Bubble Bee" is a metallic yellow-orange, "Flipper" is a light tangerine with silver glitter, and "Let Me Pass" is a pumpkin spice shade with gold glitter.

But wait, there's more! Apply your palette and Super Shock shades with the Juice World Brush Set ($20, colourpop.com), because why not?

Moving onto lips, I'm loving the mix of bolds and neutrals in the UR So Ap-Peeling Lippie Stix Duo ($10, colourpop.com):

These really are the only two matte shades a gal needs for summer! "Chi Chi" is a bold, bright red, and "Parker" is a warm mid-tone nude.

Of course, you can always throw the Not From Concentrate Gloss Duo ($12, colourpop.com) on to change up the Lippie Stix's matte texture:

Real talk, I need both these glosses in my beach bag ASAP. "Va-Va-Voom" is a bright tangerine with gold sheen, and "She's Here" is a stunning warm nude.

Last but not least, the collection rounds out with the Orange Crush Blush & Lite Stix Duo ($14, colourpop.com):

I've been using the brand's creamy Stix since they debuted, and I'm more than impressed with the formulas. "Under Pressure" is a bright salmon blush, and "Bullz Eye" is a soft golden highlighter with silver sparkles.

In addition to the above, the collection includes a few bundle options that feaure the palette paired with some similarly-colored liners, jelly shadows, and mascaras. I love that ColourPop stays giving us options! If you're ready to liven up your summer glam with these juicy, fresh-squeezed products, you can shop them all now live on the ColourPop site.