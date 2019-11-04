Cody Simpson Was Miley Cyrus' Date To Braison Cyrus & Stella McBride's Wedding

Some people, after about a month of dating someone new, might consider engaging in certain intimate behaviors, like sleeping over at their place after a hookup or even sending two texts in a row. If you're Miley Cyrus, however, you might consider inviting them to be your plus-one at your brother's wedding. Cody Simpson was Miley's date to Braison Cyrus and Stella McBride's wedding on Sunday, Nov. 3 in Tennessee, which seems to signal that the two lovebirds' whirlwind romance is continuing to blossom after they were first spotted kissing 30 days earlier on Friday, Oct. 4 at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Miley posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 4, including snaps of the bride and groom before the ceremony, shots with her siblings, and one picture of her posing with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and Cody. (Tish and Cody go way back — on Saturday, Oct. 12, they shared breakfast with Miley at a café in Los Angeles.) In a sweet and sentimental caption, Miley gushed about the gorgeous wedding, but didn't mention her date.

My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin.... I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella ❤️

But Miley definitely wasn't keeping Cody on the DL on purpose. On Nov. 4, she posted a joyful-looking video of her and Cody dancing to records. Miley appears to be wearing the same long black dress and black hat that she wore to Braison and Stella's nuptials, while Cody is dressed down — so far down, in fact, that he's shirtless.

Miley and Cody have packed an awful lot into their first month of dating, including him writing "Golden Thing," a highly romantic song about her, dressing up in a joint Halloween costume (they modeled themselves off of musician Billy Idol and his ex, Hot Gossip dancer Perri Lister), and plenty of PDA on Instagram. There are also rumors that they've moved in together. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Miley and Cody's reps for comment on the rumored move and did not hear back.)

Speedy romances seem to run in the family: Braison, a musician and actor, proposed to Stella, a visual merchandiser, in November 2018, after less than a year of dating. Maybe there will be another Cyrus family wedding soon? Only time will tell.