Breakups are never easy. In a candid Instagram Live on Friday, Jan. 29, Clare Crawley opened up about "struggling" with anxiety after her breakup with Dale Moss. The former Bachelorette said she hoped her honest talk about mental health and heartbreak would help others who may be facing similar challenges.

“I’m getting to the point now where I’m trying really hard to come back from that [anxiety] and make a U-turn because it’s a dark place to be in when you’ve got a lot of stuff compiled on each other," she said, referring to her broken engagement and her mom's Alzheimer's disease amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The hairstylist added, “I think when you open yourself up to share what you’re going through, not as a victim but as, like, vulnerability and more as just, like, the human side of you, with your friends, with your family, with the public, with people, as much as you want to share — mine more so happens to be a lot more public than most people — but I think when we share our struggles, it gives people the opportunity to relate to it and to share their struggles."

She also discussed the kind of relationship she's looking for, noting that she'd like to be with someone who isn't afraid of her past and is willing to tackle tough times together. “My idea of love and to be loved is to have all of our things that we go through, all the stuff that we experienced in life, whether it’s whatever you want to call it, like, baggage, experience, traumas, whatever we go through, whatever we carry with us, show up with it," she explained.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Similarly, her ex posted an emotional Instagram Live on Jan. 30 detailing his feelings during and after the split. Moss said he was "shaking" just thinking about it. "The situation with Clare, it's f*cking sucked, you know," the model vented. "And I think everyone looks for a right answer and a right way to handle these things... and there really isn't one."

Through tears, he acknowledged his mistakes. "This has been a learning experience for me," he said. "This has f*cking rocked me. I felt so many emotions and so much guilt, but also so much confusion and so much hurt ... I'm man enough to understand and realize [the] mistakes that I've done ... Trying to put pride aside, pray more and just try to make the best decisions now moving forward ... it takes time. All this sh*t takes time. At the end of the day, it's about doing what makes you happy ... F*ck my heart was just f*cking heavy, especially the last week."

Here's to hoping these two former lovers can find peace soon.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.