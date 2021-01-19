Crawley and Moss seemingly started off the new year as strong as ever. During a Jan. 13 episode of Raising the Bar With Alli and Adrian, Moss even revealed he only agreed to appear on The Bachelorette after Crawley was announced as the lead. "Now, I could have never planned what happened because I was nominated," he said. "I never actually signed up. And I turned it down over and over and over again. And I actually finally committed to it four days before everyone was supposed to leave for the show. And the only reason I committed to it was because Clare was announced as Bachelorette at that time."

But fans noticed Moss was posting Instagrams from New York City, while Crawley appears to be in Northern California. On Jan. 19, E! News claimed the two were "taking time apart" after "fighting a lot."

"They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences," the source reportedly claimed. "Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them."

While Moss reportedly cares deeply about his fiancée, the source claimed the model "feels like he's rushing into something he's unsure about."

Whatever is happening between these two, nothing is set in stone yet. "They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out," E!'s source reportedly claimed. "They've decided to take some time apart for now... They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together."

On Jan. 19, another source reportedly told Us Weekly, “Dale and Clare are technically still together but there are serious issues they are working through... They’re in communication but on a break.”