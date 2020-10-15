After the Bachelorette met one very special contestant, she blurted out, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband." But does Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' first encounter body language mirror her perception of their first meeting? Well, according to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, these two have an undeniable spark.

Brown examined a video of the moment Crawley met Moss (see it below for yourself) and says, "I get that she's being genuine here. It's pretty hard to shake like that unless it's real." She noted Crawley's wink is a big deal — flirty much?

When Moss stepped out of the limo, he told Crawley he's "a big hugger." Sure enough, he literally swept her off her feet with one hug, and then embraced her a second time before they parted ways. "It's very forward of him to pick her up," Brown says. "That can be a control gesture. So we'll see more signs of that through the show with him, I'm betting."

During an Oct. 13 interview with Entertainment Tonight Crawley described the encounter as "one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body" experiences. "For me, being a confident woman, I honestly stood there all night and I was like, 'Great to meet you, I'm excited,' like, each guy, I was so into, I was so happy to meet them, and then with Dale, I felt like I was just a blubbering mess," she explained. "I was like, 'What did I just say? Did it sound OK? What just happened?' For me to be caught off guard and for me to be at a loss for words — I think that definitely says a lot."

Later, the Bachelorette added, "That feeling that I've never felt before... just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other — I've never felt that instantly like that before. I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don't know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is."

Oh, and, if you think the whole "love at first sight" thing is BS, Crawley wants to prove you wrong. “My question would be to the people that are saying that — to the people that question it — what exactly is the formula for falling in love?” Crawley asked during an Oct. 13 interview Us Weekly. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done? Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?”

IDK about you, but I definitely can't argue with that.