Are you a skeptic of the whole love-at-first-sight thing? Honestly, so was I... until I read Clare Crawley's quote about falling in love quickly. After she met contestant Dale Moss during the season premiere of The Bachelorette, which aired on Oct. 13, she said, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband." (For the three of you who somehow missed it, there was a rumor back in August that Crawley stopped filming The Bachelorette after just 12 days because she knew Moss was ~The One~. At the time, Elite Daily reached out to ABC for comment and didn't hear back.) During an Oct. 13 interview with Us Weekly, Crawley defended how quickly she developed feelings, and shut down fan backlash on the subject once and for all.

“My question would be to the people that are saying that — to the people that question it — what exactly is the formula for falling in love?” Crawley asked. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done? Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?” I mean, she makes a good point!

During an Oct. 13 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Crawley went into even more detail on what was going through her head on that fateful night. "It was one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body [things]. Like, what just happened?" she recalled.

"For me, being a confident woman, I honestly stood there all night and I was like, 'Great to meet you, I'm excited,' like, each guy, I was so into, I was so happy to meet them, and then with Dale, I felt like I was just a blubbering mess," she continued. "I was like, 'What did I just say? Did it sound OK? What just happened?' For me to be caught off guard and for me to be at a loss for words — I think that definitely says a lot."

She added, "That feeling that I've never felt before... just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other — I've never felt that instantly like that before. I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don't know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is."

So, there was definitely a strong connection with them right off the bat. But Crawley's not yet confirming that she really leaves the show after 12 days to be with him. During an Oct. 13 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host attempted to set the record straight. "The rumor is that you hit it off with Dale so famously that you said, 'That's it. I'm not going through this charade. I'm not going through this whole process. I found the guy," Kimmel said. "That's why I came. And adios, goodbye everybody, I'm leaving.' True or false?"

"Well, that's what the rumor is," Crawley said. "I can confirm that that is false. It did not happen like that."

She later doubled down, saying, "That's not how things went... I will tell you I'm a woman that knows exactly what I want and exactly what I'm looking for and that's a benefit of being 39. So, you'll have to see."

Ugh, OK, fine! I'll tune in and watch!