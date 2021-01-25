Almost a week since they first emerged, Dale Moss has responded to the rumors he cheated on Clare Crawley. Moss took to his Instagram Stories on Jan. 25 to put a rest to the rumors once and for all. "Building a relationship in general is tough, especially when you're doing it in the public eye, and media will take things and run with them, people will spread lies or always want to point the finger, but the fact of the matter is there's no one person to blame in this situation," he said.

While he didn't confirm or deny his rumored infidelity, he did shed more light on his feelings for his ex. "Like every relationship, we've had our ups and downs and, you know, have gone through our things, but you know, this statement that came out, like, this didn't come out of nowhere," he said, alluding to Crawley's claim he blindsided her by announcing their breakup. "And I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know I feel."

He finally concluded, "I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day, and I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship."

Rumors that Moss might have been unfaithful to Crawley throughout their engagement first emerged on Jan. 21. A source who spoke to E! News reportedly claimed Moss was allegedly seeing his real estate agent throughout his engagement to Crawley, and that Crawley had reportedly "found proof" that the two were seeing each other in New York while she was home in Sacramento.

However, a rep for the real estate agent told Elite Daily, "[She and Dale] have been platonic friends for a few years. They have never been romantically involved in any way. She was excited for his engagement and only wishes him all the best ... Any claims they have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies." Entertainment Tonight also reported that Moss did not cheat.

Elite Daily previously reached out to Crawley and a rep for Moss for comment on the infidelity rumors but did not hear back in time for publication.

While he didn't say the words "I did not cheat" verbatim, this video might be the clearest update his fans will get.