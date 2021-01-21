The former Bachelorette finally broke her silence. On Jan. 21, Clare Crawley's first Instagram after her Dale Moss breakup illuminated her side of the story. She claimed she was blindsided by her ex's decision to announce the split and described herself as "crushed."

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she wrote. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this."

She emphasized the difficulties she faced in 2020, including "severe anxiety" after filming The Bachelorette and "slowly losing [her] mother," in addition to the pandemic and an intense spotlight on her love life.

"Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all my heart," she continued. "I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."

Interestingly enough, Moss liked Crawley's Instagram just minutes after she posted it. (Despite whatever went down between these two, they still follow each other on Instagram.)

While this was the first time the California-based hairstylist has spoken out about her broken engagement, Moss has been more vocal. "Obviously, it's not the greatest situation," he told a journalist in New York City on Jan. 19, per E! News. "But, you know, Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and, you know, this is the healthiest thing for us right now." When asked about the reason for the split, he claimed they've both "just got a lot going on in [their] lives right now."

On Jan. 19, Moss announced that he and Crawley were over. "Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote on Instagram. "We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time." Earlier that day, TMZ reported the model/former football player ended the relationship over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, while Page Six claimed the couple split the previous week.

The couple, who got engaged on the set of The Bachelorette in August 2020, reportedly argued about where to live. "Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom," a source reportedly claimed to E! News on Jan. 19.

Moss reportedly ended his first post-breakup interview by promising, "Clare and I will be cool." I won't hold my breath waiting for Crawley to respond to that.