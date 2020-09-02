At long last, ABC has finally released a full trailer for Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season that includes a first look at her interactions with the guys, and yes, she's shown giving one man some extra special attention. Thanks to about a million rumors that have been circulating Bachelor Nation for months, fans already know Clare is going to fall hard for Dale Moss right off the bat, and the trailer puts their instant connection front and center. Clare Crawley's kiss with Dale Moss in the new Bachelorette promo basically confirms all those rumors about the two hitting it off right away.

A little over a month before its big premiere, Season 16 of The Bachelorette dropped the first footage of Clare's search for love with a musical trailer that highlighted both her past and future within the franchise. The clip begins with a flashback to the Season 18 finale of The Bachelor, when Clare memorably stood up to Juan Pablo Galavis and demanded respect. It's the perfect springboard for Keke Palmer's cover of the Aretha Franklin classic "Respect" to kick in, as fans get little peaks at Clare meeting her new suitors.

While we don't get to see much, there is one moment that definitely stands out. Midway through the trailer, Clare is shown making out with Dale for quite some time, making it pretty clear the two will get hot and heavy in the season premiere.

The kiss seems to confirm multiple rumors that Clare and Dale had an instant connection when they met, which only grew during the coronavirus production shutdown and eventually led to Clare leaving the show to be with him. There are even rumors the two are currently engaged. Of course, this is all just gossip right now, but that extended lip-lock sure seems to fuel the flames.

So far, ABC has made no official announcement regarding the widespread speculation about Clare quitting Season 16 after hitting it off with Dale and being replaced by Tayshia Adams. Clare is expected to still be front and center in the season premiere and possibly another episode or two before she leaves, and then Tayshia is heavily rumored to join the show as Clare's replacement. The switch-up would be a dramatic first for the franchise, so fans are already pumped to see if all the pre-season gossip turns out to be true.

Clare's season of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC on Oct. 13.