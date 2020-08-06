I know there have been, like, so many rumors about these two, but I think Bachelor Nation might finally have a legit answer as to when Clare Crawley and Dale Moss started talking. An unnamed source reportedly claimed to People on Aug. 3 that Crawley and Moss started talking well before the show started filming, which could explain why Crawley reportedly stopped getting to know suitors other than Moss after just 12 days of production. “One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,” the source reportedly told People. “By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

But! Crawley's pal Michelle Money (another former Bachelor contestant) is here to set the record straight. On June 5, Money took to her Instagram Stories to make it clear that Crawley had not spoken to Moss until filming began. "Clare Crawley never spoke to Dale before filming," Money revealed. "That is 1,000% factual information. Never happened, fake news. She was impressed by his social media account. But never DM'd, never texted, never talked. 1,000% fake news."

Elite Daily reached out to ABC for comment on whether or not Crawley and Moss were speaking before filming, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Rumors of an instant connection between Moss and Crawley began on July 30, when Life & Style claimed Crawley reportedly felt a "deep connection" with Moss and "refused to come out of her room" to film with other contestants. On Aug. 3, Life & Style claimed Crawley and Moss reportedly got engaged. (Elite Daily previously reached out to ABC for comment on these claims but did not hear back in time for publication).

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's all extremely confusing, and I can't wait to tune in when this season finally airs to get some sort of intel on WTF could possibly be going on.