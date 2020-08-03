After a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, a recast of contestants, and a two-week quarantine, Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette has finally started filming... or at least, it was. Now, there's a new rumor going around that, after some possible drama, Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for The Bachelorette for comment on the theory, but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

ICYMI, there's a theory circulating that Clare quit The Bachelorette after a few days because she fell for one of her contestants and didn't want to continue dating her other guys. This theory can be traced back to a Reddit thread on which the anonymous owner of a Bachelor spoiler account (using the anonymous Reddit username Throwawayspoiler2020) wrote that Clare canceled filming. This post came soon after Life & Style's report of an "anonymous source" revealing Clare had already fallen for one of her contestants, Dale Moss. The Reddit post went on to speculate that producers called upon Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams to replace Clare as the Bachelorette.

It's important to note this Reddit thread is not verified info, but there are reasons to believe it could be true. Clare's recent social media activity might be another clue backing up the theory. According to Entertainment Tonight, Clare's Twitter account liked a tweet on Aug. 2. This is important for two reasons: First, leads don't typically have access to their phones while filming, so this recent activity suggests Clare may no longer be filming. Second, the tweet she reportedly liked was about Tayshia being the Bachelorette. As of Aug. 3, Clare's account no longer shows that post as a liked tweet, so it's possible it has since been unliked.

ABC/Paul Hebert

Fans think a comment by Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca (you know, the one who was rumored to be Peter Weber's secret GF) on one of Tayshia's recent Instagram posts is another hint she could have been recast as the season's lead. On July 31, Tayshia posted a shadowy pic of herself wearing a hat.

Soon after, LaPlaca commented a series of fire and heart emojis, and the official Bachelor Nation Instagram commented the raising hand emojis. This got fans buzzing: "@Bachelornation guess the rumors are true! She's replacing Clare!" IG user @amandamichele_ replied to the comment.

Though this is still very much just a theory, many fans would be thrilled to see Tayshia become a lead in the franchise. The 29-year-old made it to the top three of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019 alongside Hannah Godwin and Cassie Randolph. When he ended things with her, she handled it like a boss, and comforted him even though he was the one doing the dumping.

Tayshia then went on Bachelor in Paradise later in 2019 and ended up getting cozy with John Paul Jones from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. The pair broke up in Paradise, reconnected after the show, but broke up again six weeks after their Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

When Tayshia first joined Bachelor Nation, her job title was phlebotomist, which means she draws and prepares blood for testing. Since her Bachelor appearances, she's been doing the whole social media influencer thing, and it's unclear whether she's still working in the medical field.

If the theory about Clare quitting filming is true, it would make sense for producers to pick Tayshia as the next lead. Not only did she make it far in a previous Bachelor season, but also, she would bring much-needed diversity to the franchise, which producers promised to address in a June statement.

As of now, the idea that Tayshia replaced Clare as the Bachelorette is only speculation, but fans are clearly here for the drama.