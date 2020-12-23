As you get older, you tend to realize that Christmas is more than just leaving milk and cookies out for Santa and waking up at 6 a.m. to open presents because you're too excited to sleep. It's a moment that lets you focus on all your loved ones and it encourages you to take stock of what you're really thankful for. Sure, the sparkling fairy lights and nostalgic holiday music are enough to make you smile, but truth be told, Christmas can be a heavy experience. It has the tendency to remind you of the passing of time and the people you may be missing, and if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst Christmas 2020, it could feel especially difficult this year.

After all, Christmas takes place during an emotionally fraught time in astrology. Eclipse season has come to a close, initiating abrupt endings and changes. The Saturn-Jupiter conjunction (aka The Great Conjunction or "Christmas Star") also just took place a few days before, which was a momentous occasion in astrology that sparked a new beginning throughout the entire collective. And, as with all new beginnings, starting is always the hardest part. In fact, this year's Christmas might feel heavy for that reason alone.

However, there's still much to look forward to. The moon will be moving through cozy, luxurious, and loyal Taurus, a zodiac sign the moon loves to be in. Not only will this ground the energy of Christmas, but it will also invite an innovative, electrifying excitement into the mix as joins forces with unpredictable Uranus. Mercury — planet of communication — will also form a trine with Uranus, encouraging conversations to take on a beautifully intellectual and inspiring hue.

However, air signs might be dealing with the brunt of it all. Here's why:

Gemini: You May Feel Like You're Existing In A Dreamworld

During this year's Christmas, the moon will be transiting your 12th house of the subconscious and you may feel more connected to your spirit than reality. In fact, putting a lot of pressure on yourself to get many things done or socialize with lots of people will only leave you feeling exhausted. Try taking it easy on yourself and enjoying the wistfulness of the holiday. You may endure unexpected emotional outpourings as the moon connects with Uranus and unleashes the truth within. Give yourself time to process it all and the experience won't necessarily be bad. In fact, it might even be beautiful.

Libra: Your Emotions May Feel Intense And Overwhelming

You've got a lot going on in your heart this Christmas. After all, the moon will be moving through your eighth house of death and rebirth, forcing you to think about the passing of time and come to grips with the fact that so many things are coming to an end this year. Even if you're not literally experiencing an actual "ending," you might be grappling with the ending of a perspective or a mindset you used to have, because — let's be honest — anyone would feel changed after the type of year 2020 has been.

Aquarius: You May Be Feeling Nostalgic For A Different Time

As the moon moves through your fourth house of home and family this Christmas, you're in the perfect headspace to spend time with loved ones (perhaps virtually) while curled up beside the glittering tree. However, that doesn't mean you're not also thinking about every other Christmas that's come to pass and how different this one feels from the others. With Mercury and the sun transiting your 12th house of spirituality, you're feeling especially connected to the past and to your memories. Try to find beauty in the present moment as much as you can.