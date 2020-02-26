Chipotle is kicking it up a notch with a new white queso recipe. Queso Blanco previously appeared on menus in select cities, but now it's here to replace the current yellow queso on Chipotle's menu. Get ready, because Chipotle's Queso Blanco nationwide release is a spicy upgrade you don't want to miss.

Back in 2019, Chipotle tested the new Queso Blanco in Dallas, Texas; Detroit, Michigan; and San Diego, California. The 52 test stores that first sold Queso Blanco gave positive feedback, and thanks to a successful run, Chipotle is bringing Queso Blanco to its menu nationwide. As of Thursday, Feb. 27, guests at Chipotle locations across the United States will no longer find the traditional yellow queso. Instead, they'll be able to order Queso Blanco, which is a blend of 13 ingredients that includes aged Monterey Jack and white cheddar cheeses as well as serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers. The other ingredients include fresh items like garlic, tomatoes, yellow onion, salt, and black pepper, in addition to the fresh cheeses, dairy, and peppers. The result is a smooth queso free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

Since Chipotle's mission is to steer clear of artificial ingredients, creating the perfect queso took some time. Its previous queso recipe was not ~quite~ what customers were hoping for. Queso at Chipotle was first released in September 2017. Since the chain stayed away from anything artificial, its OG queso recipe wasn't the same drippy, smooth cheese dip people are used to. In December 2017, the brand reworked its recipe. Despite its efforts, Chipotle's Queso hasn't been a popular go-to item that Chipotle fans have been here for, unlike the restaurant's chips and guac. Luckily, though, Chipotle's Queso Blanco is here to change that.

New, smooth queso isn't the only thing going on at Chipotle. Chipotle Rewards members also have access to Guac Mode, which give members a free topping or side of guacamole with the purchase of a regular-priced entrée during the Guac Mode promotion. If you missed the Feb. 20 deadline to sign up, you may want to become a member anyway, since Chipotle Rewards members get points for every purchase, which then go toward a free entrée.

If you didn't get to try Chipotle's Queso Blanco when it was being tested on menus in 2019, you can leave that FOMO in the past. Grab a bag of chips and get ready for Chiptole's nationwide release of Queso Blanco.