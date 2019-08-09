In the realm of chip dips, it goes without saying that guacamole will forever be my number one. Queso, however, comes in at a close second, and the rumors that a new version of the cheesy dip might come to Chipotle have finally been confirmed by the fast-casual chain, at long last. Yes, you heard it here, folks — if you’re dying for a taste of the cheesy test item, here’s where to get Chipotle’s Queso Blanco.

There’s no denying that Chipotle slays the dip game (I mean, really — have you tried its salsa verde?). And despite the fact the chain only delved into the world of queso about two years ago, its new Queso Blanco sounds absolutely amazing. According to a press release, it features two different types of aged cheeses: Monterey Jack and white cheddar, which are both combined with a mildly spicy blend of serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers. It’s smooth and creamy, with notes of delectable smokiness. The brand recommends trying it atop a bowl of chips or as a side to any burrito. While it sounds pretty life-changing, unfortunately, it isn’t widely available yet.

Like I said, the availability of Chipotle’s Queso Blanco is pretty limited, as of right now, since it's merely a test item. According to the press release, it’s available for a limited time in a total of 52 restaurants throughout Dallas, Texas; Detroit, Michigan; and San Diego, California. So, you might find yourself longing for Queso Blanco a little longer than you might like if you're not in one of the test cities.

However, if Chipotle's white queso is all you want in life, it sounds like it could likely spread to menus nationwide. According to the press release, it’s being tested through Chipotle’s “stage-gate process” to let the chain simultaneously test products and listen to feedback prior to launching nationally. And luckily, it seems as though customer feedback has been positive thus far. Check out the tweets below, to see what fans have been saying about it.

Well, now I just have a major ques-o FOMO (LOL, get it?).

In the press release, Chipotle’s Vice President of Culinary, Chef Nevielle Panthaky, said the Chipotle team been working hard to craft something awesome, and they’re excited to see what fans think of the new Queso Blanco.

According to the press release, Panthaky said:

Making delicious queso with real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives is a tough project to take on. We listened to our guests and worked tirelessly in our kitchens to make an even better tasting queso. We are proud to have created a delicious recipe for Queso Blanco that uses only high quality, real ingredients that you can pronounce and find in your own kitchens at home.

Let it be known that white queso could never replace my beloved guacamole. However, I'm beyond excited to try Chipotle's take on the Tex Mex staple. And, despite the fact I'm mildly upset that Chipotle's latest and greatest test item might not be available in my neck of the woods for — well — quite a while, I'm definitely considering a queso-focused road trip. If anyone wants to drive, I'm an excellent co-pilot.