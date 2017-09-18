Tweets About Chipotle Queso Show The Internet Has Some Thoughts About It

Chipotle lovers everywhere were ready to have their lives (and burrito orders) forever changed when the restaurant chain released its queso dip on Sept. 12. Unfortunately, it sounds like once customers gave the cheesy dip a try — and tweets about Chipotle's queso show for many people — it didn't quite live up to the hype. However, Chipotle wants you to know there's a good reason for some people's confusion with their queso -- and it has to do with the restaurant's fresh ingredients.

Chipotle rolled out the queso release in all of its U.S. locations, and loyalists of the chain were really excited to finally try Chipotle's queso. But from the looks of the responses on Twitter, many customers will stick to salsa or guac for their chip-dipping purposes for the time being. Chipotle thinks customers should keep trying the queso, however.

Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold tells Elite Daily,

Much of the criticism of our queso stems from elements that make ours different than others (its texture, for example). We decidedly made our queso different than others in that most queso is made with a bunch of artificial ingredients (stabilizers, preservatives and artificial flavors, for example) and that is not something we do.

According to Arnold, the restaurant knew the response could be mixed. He tells Elite Daily,

Given the pre-conceived notion many people have about what queso is (and isn't), we knew there would be some who didn't like it based on the simple fact that ours is different, largely because it's not made with artificial ingredients.

In response to negative reviews, Arnold says, "That's OK. Others love it." He's not wrong -- there is a good showing of love for the cheesy dip on Twitter as well.

First, queso purists that only want that smooth queso have some real feelings about Chipotle's version.

There are some theories as to how this new queso fell flat.

I'm convinced chipotle's queso is really just queso-flavored hummus. — Steve Liddy (@sliddy25) September 18, 2017

Maybe you needed to try it with pita chips?

@ChipotleTweets you obviously didn't have someone from Texas help with the queso recipe. Grainy texture. #tryagain#chipotlequeso#fail. — Kyle Sisson (@ksisson11) September 18, 2017

Are you in or are you out?

me after two bites of Chipotle queso pic.twitter.com/P1DPaUQEOL — Patrick Glynn (@patrickrglynn) September 18, 2017

If the "Cubes" isn't on board, then it's not looking good.

There are some warnings for would-be queso indulgers.

PSA: the queso from Chipotle is terrible. Like really awful. #youhavebeenwarned — Katy Bennett (@K8Dogg) September 18, 2017

I've made lots of bad choices in my life but eating the new Chipotle queso might have just broken the top 10. #amidead — Ashlee Floren (@ashleesleek) September 18, 2017

Chipotle queso is probably the most disappointing thing I've ever experienced in my life — Arby Thompson (@arbythompson) September 18, 2017

Just some brutal honesty right there.

For those who learn best through demonstration:

The best way to eat chipotle queso.. pic.twitter.com/Jdv9YHFS7G — Nate McGovney (@domiNATE43) September 17, 2017

There are positive reviews, though.

Idk what y’all talm bout. This chipotle queso was the https://t.co/VMso3UWDIh!! 💣🔥 pic.twitter.com/s3Coc6V17F — 🌻Fallon Jo🌻 (@FallonJoStanley) September 18, 2017

chipotle queso is actually good af — the feds twatching (@TrippyAssGoblin) September 18, 2017

@ChipotleTweets FWIW, major fan of both authentic mex AND chipotle. never been a queso person, tried it 2nite & loved it. ignore the haters — Will Mattson (@Mattson89sc) September 15, 2017

Some of these less than glowing reviews are not too surprising. Business Insider reports that it had a chance to sample the queso back in July, and its review was not dissimilar to the tweets that have criticized the dip. In the review, the taster reported that the textural difference between Chipotle's queso and other queso dips was apparent immediately. The taster relayed the grainy texture of Chipotle's cheese saucy in comparison with that of a "typical Velveeta-based dip." They went on to explain that the texture was much thicker (think chowder-like) than what you'd usually expect from nacho cheese dip.

On the flavor front, though, the taster reported rich and smoky flavors. Now, if you're thinking that you don't want to dip your chip into a queso that is also described as a chowder — and I'd be on your side — you are in luck, because there is another use for it besides the chip-dipping option.

The Business Insider taster reported that the queso dip can help transform your next Chipotle burrito. Since the biggest issue seems to be the texture, the taster found that when it is added to a burrito (with more ingredients than just a chip to dip), the grainy texture is almost totally lost. So, if you really want to give the queso a try, adding it your burrito is a good first step. You get all of the flavor without missing that traditional queso look.

One final pro-queso tweet.

THE QUESO AT CHIPOTLE IS SO GOOD YALL — tell em kellam (@haleyk_allday) September 15, 2017

Hey, if it's in all caps, then you might need to just give it a try and see for yourself.