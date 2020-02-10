Chipotle is celebrating its fans this February with an exciting new deal. Chipotle's 2020 free Guac Mode giveaway will make every avocado stan's dream come true with free guac. Here's how you can score that crave-worthy guac without paying extra.

Chipotle is offering Chipotle Rewards members Guac Mode to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Chipotle Rewards. Beginning on Monday, Feb. 10, Chipotle will turn on Guac Mode for Rewards members multiple times throughout 2020. Once you've unlocked Guac Mode, you'll get one free topping or side of Chipotle's fresh, handmade guac when you purchase a regular-priced entrée. If you're already a Chipotle Rewards member, you'll automatically have access to Guac Mode. If you aren't, you can join Chipotle Rewards by Feb. 20 to be eligible for Guac Mode. Just visit the Chipotle Rewards website or text "Guac Mode" to 888-222 to sign up. Chipotle isn't limiting the number of Guac Mode deals it will give out, so as long as you sign up by Feb. 20, you'll be eligible for the reward.

Once you've been awarded Guac Mode by Chipotle, you'll see a special Guac Mode badge in the My Rewards section of your member account. You'll have to redeem it within 24 hours, but it will vary by reward — which means you'll want to make your way to Chipotle ASAP once you've got the badge. It's important to note that Guac Mode is valid for one-time-only use, so once you get your free guac, you'll have to wait until your next Guac Mode badge shows up to get it again.

Courtesy of Chipotle

The deal is valid at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States, and you won't be able to combine the offer with other deals or promotions at the chain. You can redeem your reward in-store and on mobile orders, and you won't be able to use Guac Mode when you order on third-party delivery platforms or through catering.

Chipotle has more deals for burrito-lovin' fans this February. Customers will get free delivery on any order of $10 or more during Free Delivery Sundays, Feb. 16 and Feb. 20. To score the promo, just order your meal on Chipotle's website or Chipotle's app, which is available for iOS and Android. You can place orders from participating locations within Chipotle's delivery areas in the United States. The offer also isn't valid for catering or Burritos by the Box orders.