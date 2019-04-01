In my honest opinion, there are few things as ubiquitous during the spring as strawberries, and with April signaling the official start of strawberry season, there's never been a better time to imbue your tastebuds with this juicy, sweet berry. Enter Chili’s' April 2019 $5 Margarita, the Straw-Eddy, which is the chain's boozy (and totally delicious) reinvention of your favorite fruit. With a mix of tequila, lemon vodka, and all the strawberry puree you could want, it's basically a party in a glass.

Starting on Monday, April 1, Chili's is making your weekly happy hours a little happier with the addition of their latest Margarita of the Month. If you're a Chili's regular, you probably already know the deal with the chain's monthly 'ritas, which are usually inspired by the flavors and festivities relating to that month. The best part? You can get in on the fun for only $5.

Last month, the restaurant helped everyone tap into their inner Irish and say "Sláinte" with The Lucky Jameson. Even though I'm not the biggest fan of whiskey, the combination of Jameson, Lunazul Tequila, a splash of Triple Sec, and fresh sour was undeniably festive (and tasty). Before that, the chain celebrated the month of love with February's Grand Romance (which was made up of Grand Marnier, tequila, and pomegranate juice) and the beginning of 2019 with January's impossibly photogenic Cherry Blossom (Lunazul Blanco Tequila, St-Germain, Fresh Sour, and Grenadine, in case you were wondering).

In other words, Chili's definitely knows what it's doing when it comes to dreaming up inventive and delicious twists on your classic margarita, but their creation for April might their best one yet (at least, in my opinion). If you're like me and like to enjoy your boozy libations with some fruity notes for a hint of sweetness that isn't overwhelming, I can pretty much guarantee that you'll be a fan of the Straw-Eddy. Like all of Chili's monthly margaritas, the Straw-Eddy starts with a base of Lunazul Blanco Tequila. Next, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Chili's fresh sour mixture, and strawberry purée are blended together to create a drank that's dangerously drinkable — all for just a fiver.

With the lemon vodka and the tanginess of the sour mixture balancing out the sweetness of the spring strawberries, the Straw-Eddy is the ultimate 'rita for individuals who like a balanced drink and the combination of tequila and vodka, and something tells me that your happy hours are about to get so lit during the month of April.

Speaking of which: Those prices might be unreal, but the next-day hangovers are unfortunately very much a real thing. The $5 price tag and sip-worthy quality of the Straw-Eddy is definitely hard to resist, but you'll want to imbibe responsibly when you head to your closest Chili's this month.

Whether you're looking to drink away the weekday scaries or catch up with your besties, the Straw-Eddy will be available from the first day of April until the last. There's plenty of time to gather your crew or your coworkers to raise a glass to the start of strawberry season, but with the $5 Straw-Eddy on the menu, I have a feeling you won't want to wait. Here's to spring!