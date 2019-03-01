This might be a somewhat #UnpopularOpinion, but March is — by far — one of the greatest months of all. Aside from showing the first signs of spring, the month of March brings St. Patrick's Day, March Madness, and most importantly, another delicious Margarita of the Month from the one and only Chili's Grill & Bar. And since you're probably wondering what Chili's' March 2019 $5 Margarita, The Lucky Jameson, is all about, let me tell you it's a fun and refreshing sip that's fitting for any and all March festivities.

If you're always down to save a little ~cash money~ amidst a fun night on the town, you're most likely somewhat familiar with Chili's famous $5 Margarita of the Month, but if not, I'll fill you in. For only $5 (yes, a fiver), they'll fill up your cup with a very festive sip of the month. Whether it was February's Grand Romance — special for Valentine's Day — or if it was January's Cherry Blossom, which was perfect to ring in the new year, the chain always has the perfect sip. To celebrate the month of March and St. Patrick's Day on March 17, the fitting margarita is called the Lucky Jameson, according to Chili's, and let me tell you — it's bound to inspire some sort of Irish jig within your soul.

Courtesy of Chili's Grill & Bar

March's special Margarita of the Month, The Lucky Jameson, most definitely was not created for the faint of heart. According to Chili's Grill & Bar, the base features Jameson Irish Whiskey and Lunazul Tequila, which is mixed with a splash of Triple Sec and — most importantly — tasty fresh sour. You can enjoy it all March long to keep the St. Patty's day vibes strong throughout the month. The Lucky Jameson is mighty tasty, but fair warning: It's strong as can be. Keep in mind that only customers that are 21 years of age and older will be able to get in on this gorgeously green aperitif. And if you're planning to drive to get your $5 drank, you will definitely be in need of a trusty DD.

Another special that's totally exclusive for the month of March is Chili's rewards members-only Chips & Choice deal. According to Chili's, it allows all rewards members to choose between a helping of free queso, guac, or salsa with the purchase of chips between March 21 and March 24, 2019. So if you aren't already a member, definitely get on that by simply downloading the app or by signing up on Chili's Rewards page. Becoming a rewards member is completely free and it'll get you in on free guac, so there's definitely no going wrong there. What more could a frugal gal like me ask for?

Maybe you were never planning on celebrating St. Patrick's Day this year, and maybe you don't even have a favorite March Madness team to cheer on. Honestly, you don't need either of those reasons to partake in this month's marg. Very few margaritas out there in the world of mixed drinks will only cost you $5, so celebrating the first month of spring with one (or a few) of these babies is absolutely dire. So, sláinte to all my Irish pals out there, and happy sipping to all!