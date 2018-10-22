Cardi B might be reportedly feuding with Nicki Minaj, but she wants to make it crystal clear she is not coming for Minaj's bestie and frequent collaborator Ariana Grande. Seriously, stop it, Internet. A new meme is circulating on Instagram that makes it look like Cardi B liked a post trolling Grande and her past relationships, but the "Bodak Yellow" rapper just shut the rumors down. Cardi B's response to rumors she shaded Ariana Grande's dating history proves she isn't here for petty BS, so haters can just relax.

The reason why this particular #fakenews caught Cardi B's attention likely stems from her ongoing drama with Minaj. Grande and Minaj regularly collaborate and for all intents and purposes are serious #friendshipgoals. Cardi B and Minaj are famously feuding right now after an altercation broke out between the two of them at a 2018 New York Fashion Week party. Since then, it's been a lot of "she said, she said" between Minaj and Cardi B, and it wouldn't be surprising if other folks in the music industry felt stuck in the middle (or are anxious about taking sides). Thanks to Grande's friendship with Minaj, a lot of fans assume that Cardi and Grande aren't cool IRL.

But Cardi B wants the world to know: she isn't coming for Ariana.

If you've been following Grande news lately, you probably heard she and her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson officially broke up. After a lightning-fast courtship and engagement, Grande reportedly gave back her massive engagement ring and she and the Saturday Night Live star are going their separate ways. For these reasons, plus just being famous and all, there is an increased interest and uptick in conversation surrounding the "God Is A Woman" singer's love life.

So... when a Minaj fanstagram account photoshopped a meme bashing Grande to make it look like Cardi B had liked it, Cardi had to call foul.

In the meme, someone tried to photoshop Cardi B's handle into the "likes" section on the nasty post. Cardi B shared the image, insisting that not only did she not like this post, but also making it clear that the photoshop work was dodgy AF. She wrote:

Ya gotta do better with the photoshopping the “Y” is a little cut off in the corner ...you kids need to find a hobby, LEAVE ME ALONE

This is much, much different from the post she shared on Instagram after her reported fight with Minaj, which openly confirmed she has issues with the Queen rapper. In that instance, Cardi B used a lot more exclamation points and exclaimed, "... all bets are f*ckin off!!" According to Cardi, Minaj made negative comments about her parenting skills and spoke about her new daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, whom she recently had with husband Offset.

Later, Minaj went on her Queen radio show and said she was "mortified," adding, "[I] would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. I am not a clown, that’s clown sh*t." Elite Daily reached out previously to Minaj and Cardi B's teams for comment on Cardi's accusations but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Despite the clear ongoing tension with Minaj, Cardi B and Grande are cool, for now. Haters, take a hike.