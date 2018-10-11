Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has been going strong for quite a while. And that feud, it seems, is heating up week by week. But if the two ladies aren’t exactly friends, then what could be fueling their feud with each other? Mutual friends, perhaps? Ardent and vocal supporters? Honestly, it seems to be all of the above, and the people Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have in common probably aren’t really helping matters.

While the two rappers don’t exactly have mutual friends, they have worked and mingled with some of the same people. And to make matters worse, their respective celebrity supporters who are vocal about the feud are only adding fuel to the fire. So, who do these two rappers have in common, anyway? Well, let’s start with a rap group that’s really close to the situation.

1. Migos

It’s no secret that Cardi B is married to Offset from Migos. So, the fact that Minaj is tight with the rest of the group, especially Quavo, only makes this feud all the more intense. Back in October 2017, Migos released a track called “MotorSport” that featured both Minaj and Cardi. And it was around that time that their feud started to get really heated.

Not long after the song dropped, Cardi did an interview with The Norte Show on Capital Xtra where she insinuated that Minaj recorded something different than what she'd originally heard.

"When I heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished. It was not the verse it was right now,” Cardi said. “Quavo told me to get on the song. I felt like it was a perfect opportunity to be big like them.”

In the video from Cardi’s Capital Xtra Interview, you can definitely sense a bit of tension from Cardi when she's talking about Minaj:

Then, in April 2018, Minaj addressed Cardi’s insinuations.

“The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘MotorSport’ came out,” Minaj said. “The first interview she did after 'MotorSport' came out, it just really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry and the only thing she said was, ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that. I didn’t hear that verse.’ I was like, 'What?'”

Minaj also tweeted about the “MotorSport” situation:

So, Migos and all of its members have played a huge part in this already legendary feud.

Drake

Minaj and fellow rapper Drake are good friends. Minaj even compared herself and Drake to an “old married couple” back in April 2018:

Drake is always mad at me over something. He always finds a reason to not be my friend anymore. We’re like an old married couple … I’m like: ‘No, you know I love you! I love you! I love you! You know, then why did you say you hate me?’ Like, it’s so stupid!

So, you have to wonder how Minaj felt when Drake decided to do a mini collaboration with Cardi B during OVO Fest in Toronto back in 2017. While the on-stage collab predates much of the drama surrounding Cardi and Minaj, it does point to a mutual respect between Drake and Cardi. And that can definitely complicate things.

Beyond that, though, Cardi is clearly a Drake fan even to this day. In August 2018, Cardi posted a video of herself to social media singing a Drake song to her daughter:

Whether Cardi and Drake are friends or not, Cardi seems happy to share his music with her daughter!

Meek Mill

In late September 2018, after Cardi’s feud with Minaj reached a fever pitch, Cardi took some time out of her busy schedule to hang out with Meek Mill... who just so happens to be Minaj’s ex-boyfriend. Minaj and Meek Mill split up in January 2017 after almost two years of dating.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In any case, Cardi and Meek Mill met up at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players party in New York City and posed for some photos. So, they definitely know each other and may even be friendly. And that just kind of makes Cardi and Minaj’s feud a bit more complicated.

With all these powerful friends, exes, and husbands in common, is it any wonder Cardi and Minaj have so much to feud over?