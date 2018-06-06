Wine not make your summer all about rosé? I've heard the vineyards in Tuscany are pretty sweet, and you'd caption your Instagram pictures with something a bit cheesy (because that's what pairs best with a bottle of red, after all.) But, the sun is finally shining, so let's reconsider our travel plans and surround ourselves with pink moscato. If you're 21 and over, these bucket list ideas for 2018 will have you stopping to smell every single rosé. Can we clink to that?

On any given day, you're like Jess from New Girl, pouring yourself a glass of fine pink wine and watching Dirty Dancing. You just can't get over a drink that's so fun and flirty, especially when it's summertime. Your friends will claim that a Pinot Grigio is just as refreshing, or that a cool Corona with a lime is more practical when you're hanging with the crew. Let's be honest, there's no changing your feelings about your favorites.

You've likely been to a bunch of wineries, and maybe had some vino on the side of vinyasa during those one-of-a-kind yoga retreats. Yes, you've checked a lot off your bucket list already, but nothing has quite revolved around solely rosé. These seven ideas will be the best things for you to do in 2018, so that you're sipping and spending your summer in style.

1 Take A Rosé Cruise 90+ Cellars Rain or shine, there's always rosé. Lucky for you, no matter what the weather may be this summer, you can also take this rosé cruise! Imagine setting sail with your besties and your favorite bottle. Is there anything that could be better? 90+ Cellars is hosting their 6th annual rosé cruise this summer, so that you can drink pink while hanging out on the water. The boat takes off in Boston on June 23, New York City on July 12, and Chicago on July 20. So, be sure to gather up your girl crew and purchase your tickets ASAP.

2 Order Bottomless Rosé At Brunch The Garland What could be better than bottomless mimosas at brunch? Bottomless rosé, duh. Just when we thought bacon and eggs couldn't get any better, The Garland's iconic restaurant, The Front Yard, changes the game. Located in North Hollywood, this spot's brunch does not disappoint, and it's close to some of the best sights in Los Angeles. Sure, you could walk along the celebrity stars, and experience all the nightlife. But, you wouldn't dream of passing up this kind of breakfast. For $20 with the purchase of an entreé, you can get access to this "Rosé All Day" deal that's available on the daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Set your alarms, and wake up for waffles and lots of wine.

3 Do A Rosé Facial The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota What is all of your rest and relaxation missing? A rosé facial. Odds are, you didn't even know this existed, and are now staring at your screen with your jaw dropped. Yes, your spa getaway just got a serious upgrade, and it's all thanks to the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida. This area is already known for its beautiful beaches and architecture that makes it feel like you're roaming around Spain. But, once you've spent your morning in the sun and surf, it'll be time to wine down even more with The Spa & Salon's new Radiant Rosé Facial. Filled with a bunch of vitamins and antioxidants, this is the treatment and trip you need this summer if you're all about rosé.

4 Go On A Rosé Crawl The Charles Hotel The problem with your wanderlust is that it's so expensive to travel the world. You want to check out a city in Europe, but then fly to places like Thailand or Australia for entirely new flavors. Ugh, I suppose we'll just settle for the usual bottle of rosé, then? Wrong! The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts is hosting their first ever Charles Square Rosé Crawl this summer. So, you'll be able to stamp your wine passport, without hopping on a single plane. Once a week, Rosé Day will take place, when you and your girls can hop between the Italian restaurant, French-inspired cocktail lounge, and farm-fresh American eatery to try all kinds of rosé. There will be giveaways and sweet moments you'll just have to put on the 'Gram.

5 Drink Pink By The Pool Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa This summer, you'll be having barbecues with your besties down by the beach, and hosting Fourth of July parties for your people. But, the best combination of wine and water will always be drinking pink by the pool. The Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, starting on June 3, will be holding Rosé Sundays at Rein. Every Sunday through Oct. 28, you'll be able to relax in a truly elevated pool scene while sipping on unlimited rosé for just $30. Yes, you heard that right. Sure, there will be other cocktails you can try, but you already know that you'll head straight for what speaks to your soul. The girl who loves rosé will be thriving in Cali.

6 Treat Yourself To A Frosé Condado Vanderbilt How do you feel about frosé? If you don't know, this drink highlights frozen rosé wine, vodka, and peach schnapps to create the most refreshing thing you'll sip on all summer. Think about all of those tropical vacations you've been daydreaming about, and how you ordered the same old glass of chilled wine, or tequila sunrise, for while you were tanning. Thanks to Ola Oceanfront Bistro at Condado Vanderbilt, you'll be tasting only the best out of the bottle. You'll need to purchase a plane ticket to San Juan, Puerto Rico for this pink drink, but it'll be worth it when you're soaking up the sun and lounging with your ladies. Seriously, this is the season to recharge, and get back in touch with what's trendy in rosé.