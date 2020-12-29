It's official: BTS' V is now 25 years old. As soon as the clock struck midnight on Dec. 30, fans began flooding Twitter with posts honoring the birthday boy. Turning 25 is a huge milestone, so of course ARMYs had to go all out for the festivities online. BTS' tweets for V's 25th birthday were just as special because they included candid pics of the star, as well as the sweetest messages coming directly from the members' hearts.

Every year, the guys end up celebrating V's birthday by performing at some big end-of-the-year event, and 2020 was no different. On Dec. 30, BTS attended the Japan Record Awards, where they were given the Special International Music Award. They also performed their latest singles "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On."

With their busy December schedule, it's funny V said nothing special was going to happen for his birthday. At the KBS Song Festival on Dec. 18, V told fans, "Jin hyung's birthday is also in December, but I'll speak for the both of us. ARMY, December 30 is not that big of a deal."

Fans were convinced V was going to drop his long-awaited mixtape for his birthday. He surprised fans with "Snow Flower" on Christmas Eve, so fans took it as a sign his debut solo project was coming. Although that didn't end up happening, his birthday still turned out to be a huge event. Fans celebrated the day with hashtags like #HappyBirthdayTaehyung, #SweetDaysWith Taehyung, and #WinterPrinceTaehyung.

Meanwhile, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook celebrated with their own tweets honoring their bandmate. J-Hope was the first member to start the chain of birthday tweets. "The coolest, most lovable cutie in the world. Happy birthdayy to our Taehyungie #Taehyungah_YourExistenceItselfIs_APresent," he wrote, according to a fan translation. J-Hope posted a bunch of purple hearts around his message to show his appreciation for his friend. To go along with his birthday message, he also shared a seven-second clip of V playfully raising his eyebrows at the camera.

J-Hope didn't stop there because he also gave fans some never-before-seen photos of V, along with the caption, "The main star who makes up 80% of Hope Film #HappyTaehyungDay."

J-Hope finished his birthday tweets for V with an old video of them dancing backstage. "To wrap it up, two dumb dumbs #HAPPYVDAY," the rapper tweeted.

Afterward, Jimin took over BTS' Twitter account by sharing a selfie with J-Hope and the birthday boy. "Happy Birthday My friend, let’s live a long and healthy life #HappyBdayTaetae," Jimin wrote.

V's 25th birthday was full of love from both ARMYs and BTS.

More to come...