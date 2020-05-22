For the past four years, Suga has been alternating between different music personas. When he's with BTS, he's simply known as Suga, but when releasing solo music, he often uses the alias Agust D. BTS' Suga's quotes about the difference between him and Agust D will make you listen to his music with a new perspective.

Suga first introduced Agust D to fans in 2016 with the release of his self-titled mixtape, featuring the songs "Agust D" and "Give It To Me." At the time, he explained the meaning of his alias was "Suga" spelled backwards, plus "D" for his hometown in South Korea, Daegu. ARMYs loved learning about his mysterious other persona, and from his Agust D music videos and lyrics, they discovered his two identities offered very different vibes.

Suga already delivers honest lyrics and themes through BTS' music, but his Agust D songs are even more raw and unfiltered. "The difference is that there is a lot more that I can openly express and that I can show a more raw side to myself [with Agust D]," Suga explained in a May 22 interview with TIME.

While Suga's identities show different sides of himself, they also have something big in common. "What’s similar is that both sing of dreams and hope," Suga said.

After four years of waiting for another Agust D mixtape, fans finally received it on Friday, May 22. Along with the release of D-2, Suga dropped a music video for his single "Daechwita," which you can watch below.

Before going into the creation of the song, Suga already had an idea of what he wanted it to sound like. "The first thought I had was that I wanted to sample the music that is played during the ceremonial walk of the King, so naturally, Korean elements ended up being an essential component to the track as well as the music video," he explained.

Speaking about his tendency to mix different genres in both his solo work and BTS' music, Suga said it all comes naturally to him. "It’s more that I made the music I wanted to make, rather than fixating on attempting something new. I’m not too picky on genre or crossovers between them. What’s good is good, and it’s up to the listeners to judge. I just do what I want to do."

Whether he's releasing music as Suga or Agust D, his songs never fail to move ARMYs with their vulnerable lyrics.