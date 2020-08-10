BTS' schedule this month is jam-packed with promotions leading up to the release of their next single "Dynamite" on Aug. 21. Since ARMYs pick up on everything, they came up with an idea about the song's overall concept before any of the teasers even arrived. Now, the release of the new teaser photos has them even more excited! Not only do BTS' new hair colors in the "Dynamite" teaser photos have fans going wild, but the revelation of the concept behind the video has fans freaking out too!

On Aug. 4, BTS gave fans a sneak peek of what's to come with a comeback schedule detailing their plans for the next few weeks. Right away, ARMYs knew "Dynamite" was going to be something special since, in the past, the group would only make a comeback schedule for an album. The fact "Dynamite" is getting its own comeback filled with teaser photos, a music video release, and interviews apart from BTS' upcoming record was a sure sign it's going to be huge. Not to mention, "Dynamite" is BTS' first all-English single and their first live performance of it will be at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30.

Ever since BTS announced the single on July 26, fans have been theorizing it will involve a retro theme. They came to the conclusion after BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live virtual concert included a few performances giving off an old school vibe, like RM and Suga's "Respect." The "Dynamite" font also fit the retro theme fans had in mind and the release of cassettes and vinyls for the single only solidified fans' theories even more.

Now, the first photo teasers for "Dynamite" are here, and fans have a lot to say.

Basically, they're convinced BTS is definitely going the retro route, and they're mind-blown over the guys' new hair colors. J-Hope's hair is black, Jungkook and Suga's are dark brown, V's is long and honey brown, and Jimin's is brown with purple highlights. Out of them all, the biggest shock for fans was RM's bright blue hair.

The best part is, this is only the beginning of BTS' comeback schedule. There are more teaser photos coming on Aug. 12 and 15. By the looks of it, ARMYs are so pumped and can't wait to finally hear "Dynamite" on Aug. 21.