The first round of performers for the 2020 VMAs has been announced, and let's just say the bar was set high. The annual awards show is set to air live on Aug. 30, and, per usual, MTV has enlisted some of your favorite superstars to hit the stage. Before the show kicks off, you'll want to know who's performing at the 2020 VMAs.

MTV announced the first round of performers on Aug. 4, with BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin leading the pack. While more performers are slated to be announced soon, they've started with some of the this year's top-nominated artists. Balvin has four nominations at the 2020 show, while BTS scooped up three nods. "Say So" singer Doja Cat is also nominated for three awards, including the coveted PUSH best new artist award.

BTS is set to release their new single "Dynamite" on Aug. 21, and will take to the stage to perform the track at the VMAs for the first time. This will be the band's first time performing at the VMAs as well, a detail MTV did not miss out on hyping in their Instagram announcement.

You can see MTV's performer announcement post below.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear how much of the show will be live and how much will be pre-recorded or shot remotely. According to MTV, this year's show will air across linear and digital platforms from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, as well as from various locations throughout New York City.

In addition to the performers, the 2020 VMAs nomination list was stacked with the biggest artists in music. Ariana and Lady Gaga led the nominations list with nine nods each, while Billie Eilish trailed just behind them with six. The Weeknd also scooped up six nominations and Taylor Swift's name was spotted in five categories.

Ready to catch the action? The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air live on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. EST.