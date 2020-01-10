The BTS ARMY knows Jungkook has been a Belieber since forever, so when Justin Bieber dropped his new single, "Yummy," Jungkook made sure to show some support on Twitter. Luckily for the singers' respective fandoms, Bieber replied to Jungkook, and now their sweet exchange will live on forever. BTS' Jungkook and Justin Bieber's Twitter interaction is making fans wish for a collaboration even more, especially since both Bieber and BTS have albums coming soon.

Over the years, Jungkook has covered numerous Bieber hits and shared them on SoundCloud, like "Nothing Like Us," "2U," "Purpose," and his Christmas duet with Jimin, "Mistletoe" (which they renamed "Christmas Day").

Most of the time, Jungkook shared his covers on Sept. 1 for his birthday as a present to the ARMY. While Jungkook didn't share another Bieber cover for his 22nd birthday in 2019, fans got an exchange between them instead.

"Happy bday #JUNGKOOK . They ain’t ready :) now watch this tweet go crazy," Bieber tweeted. The group then shared the tweet on their own account, making fans wonder if there was a possible collaboration on the horizon for the first time.

It's been four months since then, and, now, Bieber and Jungkook are back at it, tweeting each other. A week after Bieber dropped "Yummy" on Jan. 3, Jungkook shared the music video on Twitter, along with a thumbs up and a heart emoji. "#Yummy #JK," he wrote.

Bieber then followed up with a simple "Thanks guys."

Naturally, the exchange reignited fans' hopes for a collaboration.

Since BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 album is dropping on Feb. 21, and Bieber's untitled next album is dropping sometime later this year, fans think a collaboration will be included in one of those projects. If not an official album, fans also think the collab could be a great addition to Jungkook's debut mixtape, which he's hinted is coming soon.

Scooter Braun's latest Instagram post also has fans suspicious a collaboration is actually dropping this year. "@justinbieber x @bts.bighitofficial 👀 #yummy," Braun captioned his post.

Since BTS' next album is Map of the Soul: 7, fans are also looking at a message Bieber tweeted out on May, 3, 2019, in a whole new light. The message was just the number 7 followed by question marks. At the time, fans didn't connect it to BTS, but now that they know the boys' album title, they think he could have been hinting at a collaboration way back then.

Jungkook and Bieber's Twitter exchange has brought two of the biggest fandoms together, so if a collab does drop, Twitter won't know how to deal.