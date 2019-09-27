The BTS ARMY just can't catch a break, can they? After getting surprised with the release of J-Hope's new single and music video for "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G, fans should be preparing themselves for another BTS release that could be coming their way: Jungkook's mixtape. Ah, yes, Jungkook's mixtape. Y'know, the one he's been teasing since, like, ever?! Yeah, that one. Fans have been waiting for Jungkook's mixtape for a while, but now it seems the day fans will actually be able to hear it is near. When will BTS' Jungkook drop his mixtape? ARMY, brace yourselves, because Jungkook said it's coming very soon.

The latest update on Jungkook's mixtape came on Friday, Sept. 27. Following the release of J-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G, J-Hope went on VLIVE to talk to fans about his new single. As usual, you can't have a BTS VLIVE without members making surprise appearances, so towards the middle of J-Hope's livestream, Jungkook walked in his room and began dancing to "Chicken Noodle Soup." He then made a huge announcement: Jungkook said he's been working on his mixtape. He explained he wanted to share it with fans after BTS' extended break ended, but it just wasn't ready yet.

According to a fan translation by @doyou_bangtan, Jungkook said, "I also will... I’m also working hard, producing. At first, I wanted to share it right after the break ended, but I wasn’t pleased with it, so..."

J-Hope then asked him, "When do you think it’ll be ready?," and Jungkook replied with, "It’s not just one song, everyone! Please anticipate it!"

You got that right, Jungkook! It takes a lot of time and effort to create a mixtape, so it's no wonder why it's taking a long time. Jungkook only wants to show the very best to the BTS ARMY and I think that's so sweet. I'm sure fans understand.

Jungkook first teased the idea of a solo mixtape in a May 2018 interview with Buzzfeed. J-Hope was talking about his own mixtape Hope World, and then Jungkook said, "Next mixtape, JK."

You can hear Jungkook say it around the 3:15 mark below.

BuzzFeed Celeb on YouTube

Although, that turned out to be wrong since RM dropped Mono in October 2018.

In April, Jungkook mentioned the idea of a mixtape again during a press conference for Map of the Soul: Persona. The group was asked if they had plans to release more mixtapes in the future, and according to Soompi, Jungkook said, "Also, I said last year that I was going to release a mixtape. I want to sincerely apologize to our fans. I’m not at the level of skill yet where I can release a mixtape on my own. I’ll practice more and try harder.”

V added, “I hope that the day will come when a vocalist member releases a mixtape.”

You can hear Jungkook talk about his mixtape around the 1:23:38 mark below.

MBN News on YouTube

So far, BTS' rap line — RM, Suga, and J-Hope — have all released mixtapes, and it seems Jungkook may be BTS' first vocalist to drop one soon.

Jungkook has also given fans a little sneak peek at what his first solo songs may sound like when he teased a snippet of a solo track on his birthday, Sept. 1.

Whether Jungkook releases JJK1 next month or next year, fans will definitely be waiting for it!