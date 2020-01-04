"I'm right where I'm supposed to be," Justin Bieber said in a recent video teasing new music, and after watching his video for "Yummy," it couldn't be more true. The Biebs is back with with his first solo bop since 2015's Purpose album and whoa, he did not disappoint. Justin Bieber's "Yummy" music video is the ultimate comeback.

It's not like Bieber has been gone from the music scene completely. He's been cooking up bops left and right with the help of Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, and Billie Eilish. His remix of "Bad Guy" with Eilish practically broke the internet after all.

But the music hits a little differently when you know Bieber's music is all his own. I mean, was there a single song on Purpose that wasn't an absolute banger? I think not.

With a new chapter of Bieber upon us, it's high time to be a Belieber. You can catch his new video for "Yummy" below.

Bieber's first new solo since 2015 is a full-blown steamy tribute to his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The video starts with him walking through an industrial kitchen and into a fancy party, complete with a string quartet. But Bieber breaks the atmosphere and turns it into a pop fantasy with more tasty dishes than he can manage to eat. There is no shortage of questionable-looking, colorful jello dishes (one surrounded by peas) and larger-than-life food creations.

The lyrics begin with Bieber crooning:

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy / Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

It just gets steamier:

Bonafide stallion/ Ain't in no stable, no, you stay on the run / Ain't on the side, you're number one / Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

The Biebs makes sitting at a fancy table look like a blast, sampling different food, and at one point even bopping with a lobster in his hand and borrowing an old man's glasses. The vibes go so well with Bieber's pink hair and sweatshirt, and he is clearly the most colorful character in the room, besides the jello and whip cream dessert with asparagus branching out of the middle, that highly stacked sandwich next to his arm, or that dude eating a plate full of candy circus peanuts.

Eventually, Bieber starts a dance party, the lights dim, and he's clearly the star of the show. What's great is watching the event unfold, where it appears to be kind of stuffy in the beginning, it turns into a steamy, light-hearted party with nearly every guest joining in on the dancing, even when they're seated.

The video ends on a shot of Bieber — nearly alone — seated at the table among the aftermath of this cool party.

Along with the announcement of "Yummy," JB also dropped a set of new tour dates for 2020. He's planning on hitting the road throughout Spring and Summer and you can see the full list of dates around the 38-second mark.

An epic first single after a long hiatus? Beliebers will definitely be rejoicing and watching this video on repeat.