Billie Eilish's love for Justin Bieber hasn't exactly been kept a secret from her fans. Revealing her feelings back in November 2018 on the "Kevin and Bean Show" on KROQ, she admitted the word fan didn't exactly cut it. Now you can see for yourself, because Billie Eilish's Instagram supporting Justin Bieber just proves that she's the ultimate Belieber.

On Friday, Feb. 14, Eilish shared some throwback photos on Instagram and it revealed just how much she really stanned Bieber when she was younger. The two singers finally met in person at Coachella in 2019, and before that the "Bad Guy" singer reported that Bieber had slid into her DMs. When on KROQ's show in November 2018, Eilish said that Bieber was like her first love when she was 12. “That was the person I was in love with. In my head, he was in love with me. It was, like, a relationship with a person.”

Eilish's Instagram post features a clip of Bieber from a recent interview with Apple Music. Interviewer Zane Lowe, covered some extensive ground, but one of the most interesting topics to come up was Eilish. Following the interview's release, Eilish posted a clip from it where Bieber got emotional, saying he wanted to protect Eilish and that he will always be there for her. The second part of the post shows a young Eilish pre-stardom wearing a white Justin Bieber top, followed by shots of her old room. Her room was decked out to the nines with Bieber posters, a Bieber calendar, and a plaque that reads, "Forever a Belieber! Billie's Room."

Bieber commented, "Love you !!!," on the post and Hailey Baldwin commented with a heart emoji. Many are calling the entire exchange the purest thing ever.

During Bieber's Apple Music interview, he said of Eilish, "If she ever needs me I'm going to be here for her." He continued, "I just want to protect her." Bieber then referenced his own struggles with his fame. "I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through — I don't wish that upon anybody." The clips finishes with the "Yummy" singer reassuring that if Eilish ever needs him, he's "just a call away."

Earlier in the interview, Bieber commented on how hard it was when he rose to fame, “It was hard for me, being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn," he said. "And everyone, you know, telling me they loved me and, you know, just turning their back on you in a second."

While Bieber dropped his new album, Changes, on Feb. 14, Eilish is also getting a lot of attention for her official James Bond track, "No Time To Die," which was released the day before Bieber's new album. The two singers seem to have an unwritten bond, simply for the fact that they both achieved a great amount of recognition and fame at a young age, albeit years apart from each other. And if anyone ever had any doubt about Eilish's Belieber status, they've clearly been proven wrong, because her post proves that she has always been a superfan.