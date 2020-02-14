Billie Eilish's "James Bond Theme" song is finally here and it's everything fans of Eilish and the iconic movie series could have hoped for and more. Fans are obsessed with it. You can tell by the tweets about Billie Eilish's "No Time To Die."

On Jan. 14, Eilish was announced as the next artist to perform the official "No Time To Die" in No Time to Die.

The song is incredible and Eilish truly delivered an epic track that will be appreciated by fans and non-fans alike with her breathy vocals and angelic whispers, as she sings:

Was I stupid to love you? / Was I reckless to help? / Was it obvious to everybody else? That I've fallen for a lie / You were never on my side.

After the news Eilish would sing the James Bond theme song dropped, Eilish said she was over the moon about the opportunity. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," he said in a statement. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

As to be expected, because she is the youngest artist to sing the theme. She follows Sam Smith, Adele and a number of industry greats including, Duran Duran, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, Carly Simon and Paul McCartney. Regardless of her age, Eilish along with her producer brother, Finneas, created a fire track.

BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube

Here's what fans are saying:

Even though "No Time To Die" is a theme song for a movie, fans love that the song is consistent with Eilish's sound.

A few fans thanked Eilish for blessing their ears.

Even Eilish's naysayers can't get over how incredible the track is.

Whether you're an Eilish fan or not, there is no denying "No Time To Die" is a killer single. Catch it in No Time To Die, opening in theaters on April 10.