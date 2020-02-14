Justin Bieber's gone through plenty of major life events and changes since the release of his 2015 album Purpose — the most notable being his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. Marriage has had a very positive effect on Bieber, no doubt. He doesn't let a second pass without reminding his fans and friends just how much his wife means to him. So, as you might expect, there are a ton of lyrics about Hailey Baldwin on Justin Bieber's Changes album, and they are everything.

Bieber is totally smitten with his wife and wrote Changes to reflect that. In the fourth episode of Bieber's docu-series Seasons, Bieber admitted he still gets butterflies when she's around.

"Sometimes I still get nervous with her in the room for some reason. It's weird, I know," Bieber said, before revealing the album is about her. "I don't know, she just makes me nervous because I love her so much and I want her to like my stuff. [My album is] about her, too, so, I'm singing about her — it's a weird thing. But it's awesome."

The first single fans got to hear about Baldwin was the upbeat track "Yummy," released Jan. 2, and now that the full album is here, Beliebers can learn more about Bieber and Baldwin's love story thanks to all the tunes.

"Yummy"

Of course not all of Bieber's love songs about Baldwin were going to be PG-13 romantic. Bieber's sexy lyrics on "Yummy" are all about his relationship with Baldwin behind closed doors. He sings:

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it / Hunnid racks, help me spend it, babe / Light a match, get litty, babe / That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah / Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

"Intentions"

Bieber did not play coy about his dedication to his relationship with Baldwin on "Intentions." He also praised Baldwin for being a boss, and promised to shower her with love, singing:

Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter / Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer / Shower you with all my attention / Yeah, these are my only intentions / Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, cut your own bread / Heart full of equity, you're an asset / Make sure that you don't need no mentions / Yeah, these are my only intentions / Shout out to your mom and dad for making you / Standing ovation, they did a great job raising you / When I create, you're my muse / The kind of smile that makes the news

"Forever"

Just as the title of the song hints, this tune is all about Bieber and Baldwin spending eternity together and how she continues to amaze him on a daily basis.

You still intimidate me, keep me up on my toes now / Better man, what you made me, made me aware of what I was missin' / Been missin' the way you give me envision, babe / Never thought I'd settle down, I cannot lie to myself / I was busy focusin' on bein' by myself / Set my feelings to the side, they all got dusty on the shelf / You wiped them down when I had nothin' left

"Changes"

Bieber has recently been open and honest about his experience with stress and anxiety, and how he's working through it with the help of Baldwin. Reflecting on how he wants to be the best version of himself for Baldwin, he sings:

And I just wanna be the best of me / Even though sometimes we might disagree / So that I can be the best for you / That's all I wanna do

"All Around Me"

Straight to the point in "All Around Me," Bieber gushes over how his life is so much better with Baldwin in it.

Nothin' like havin' someone for you / Someone besides you when it's time to lay down / Fully committed, you're here for the stay down / Look in the mirror, you ride for the take down

On the same track, Bieber opened up about how his outlook on relationships changed after meeting Baldwin.

Never thought I could ever be loyal / To someone other than myself / I never thought I could ever be a spoiler / Guess anything is possible with your help / Anything's possible since you made my heart melt / Gave me the best hand that I'd ever been dealt

"Habitual"

Bieber pours his heart out on "Habitual," promising his love for Baldwin will endure like a habit, singing:

My love for you's habitual, yeah / Not for a moment, but forever / Know it sounds untraditional, oh yeah / Never ungrateful for it / That's how we both want it / Habitual / Can't nobody keep me like you / Call it unconventional / Our love is habitual, yeah

"Running Over"

"Running Over" is a love ballad where Bieber shares how he felt the moment he laid eyes on Baldwin (with a hint of comedy courtesy of Lil Dicky):

It feel like a Tuesday when you met me / I remember it like it was yesterday / You just said 'Hello,' I lost my sanity / Thought you was lookin' through me / Then you made me laugh with personality / When you said goodbye that was a tragedy / Had to get a lesson in anatomy / You just ran me over / Look out, watch out, got me on the defense / Thought love at first sight was just a false pretense / Took my hat off, made me pledge allegiance / Everything was in divine sequence

It's clear why Bieber chose Valentine's Day to release Changes, because his love for Baldwin can be felt all throughout the album.