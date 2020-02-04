Get the tissue box out and ready because Justin Bieber's quotes about Hailey Baldwin in Seasons are about to make you extra emotional. The fourth episode of Bieber's YouTube show, originally released on Jan. 27, dives deep into his relationship, going all the way back to the day Baldwin's dad took her to meet Bieber during a 2009 appearance on the TODAY Show. For someone who's probably had about a million and one encounters with tween fans, Bieber remembers the moment vividly.

"First time me and Hailey met. Dang. I was on an early morning show and she did not want to be there," he recalled with a laugh. "For most young girls, though, back in the day it was like, 'We're going to see Justin Bieber?! Tight! Let's go!' She got there, her eyes are like closed... she didn't care at all." Luckily, Bieber doesn't take it personally. "I think she grew up — her dad was kind of in the industry. I think she was a little jaded at the time," he explained, jokingly adding, "I'll blame it on her jadedness."

Since then, things have obviously gotten more serious between the two. "Since I was young I always, like, wanted to be married. I always wanted a family," Bieber shared in the beginning of the episode. "That was always high on my list, but I didn't know it would happen so I'm really pumped about it. I'm really happy about it. And I have the sickest chick in the game. She's so awesome."

At the end of the episode, Bieber explains how his marriage gave him a sense of stability he had craved for years. "Being able to spend my life with someone and know that there's always that person to go back to... and that I get to share every moment with and that I get to share my life with in moments, it just makes it so much more rewarding," he explained. "Just the idea of stability is something that I really never had growing up and it's something that I've always really wanted."

But don't mistake stability for a lack of excitement. Both Baldwin and Bieber noted that they still get nervous butterflies around each other. "Sometimes I still get nervous with her in the room for some reason. It's weird, I know," Bieber shared. "I don't know, she just makes me nervous because I love her so much and I want her to like my stuff. [My album is] about her, too, so, I'm singing about her — it's a weird thing. But it's awesome."

In fact, Bieber gets so nervous about Baldwin liking his music that he one time staged an entire date night just to get her out of the studio. "The other day — she doesn't know this but — I was like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna be done in 30 minutes, we're gonna go and eat. You wanna just go back and get dressed and we'll go to eat?' But really I was just getting her out of the studio to finish the song because I was feeling pressure about her being in there but I didn't want to make her feel bad about it, so I had to plan a dinner and I didn't have a dinner planned so I had to get a table and everything, but it was good."

That being said, Bieber noted during another part of the episode that, even though she "loves" the album, he knows she'd still stand by his side even if the album wasn't a total hit. "I think she loves me being happy," he said. "Even if the music sucks, she's so awesome and cares about me so much — she would just love the fact that I'm happy doing what I love, even if it was whack."

Watch the entire episode for yourself below:

Is it not just the cutest thing you've ever seen!?