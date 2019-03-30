Despite the overnight success of "Ocean Eyes" and her debut EP Don't Smile at Me, Billie Eilish is just like any other 17-year-old when it comes to celebrity crushes. On Thursday, March 28, the teen copped to being a huge Belieber while making an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and one reported detail makes it seem like the fan-girling might go both ways. Billie Eilish's comments on Justin Bieber reportedly sending her a DM will bring up all sorts of questions, because the "Bury Your Friend" hitmaker was so coy with the details. Elite Daily reached out to both Eilish's and Bieber's camps for comment on her claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The songstress has been busy making the rounds to promote her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and on Thursday, March 28, the teenage pop star fronted a Spotify immersive pop-up experience inspired by her first album — which has since garnered acclaim both from fellow musicians like Avril Lavigne and Hayley Williams as well as fans when it dropped on Friday.

That level of fame is obviously a lot to take in, especially when you're that young, and ETOnline reporter Katie Krause asked the star if she'd had any fellow stars slide into her Instagram Direct Messages in light of her recent success.

"I mean, Justin Bieber did!" Eilish teased. "One day you'll find out, but that s**t was crazy."

Um, say what? Eilish played coy with further details, although she did admit that his first message was a reminder of the first time she slid into his DMs, back in 2014 when she hadn't made it big yet.

The 17-year-old, who admitted that she'd been a big fan of the Biebs since she was 12 and had "big a**" posters of him hung in her bedroom, shared, "The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014."

"You know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM'd you in the past?" she continued. "It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time."

Same, girl, same. I doubt many of us would want to relive the ultimate cringe of seeing a message that you sent your celebrity crush from your tween days, but it sounds like Eilish took it in stride.

"He's amazing," she told the publication. "He's so sweet and, like, I feel... Just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He's been through a lot, dude."

In addition to crowning herself a Belieber, Eilish also revealed that she's a major Arianator and that she's here for young female artists currently slaying the pop music scene.

"That girl is the king!" she gushed to the publication about Grande. "She's the king. For sure. I don't know, it's really [sick] to see how things are changing and how people [are] kind of, like, understanding that [us girls] are all just doing our thing."

So, could Eilish and Bieber become friends and maybe even collaborate on a song together with Grande? At this point, I wouldn't rule it out.