Beyoncé is the queen of dropping incredible surprises for her fans, and she decided to start off 2020 with a pretty epic one. On New Year's Eve, Queen Bey took to Instagram to share a special video recounting her fave memories from the past year. From being honored at the NAACP Image Awards to breathing new life into The Lion King, the singer has, unsurprisingly, had an impressive 2019. But the best part of Beyoncé's 2019 recap video might just be all the adorable family photos shared of her and Jay-Z with their brood of three: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter.

The montage (which she captioned "2019 Bey-Cap!!") is just over a minute-and-a-half long, but Beyoncé includes so many pics that you'll want to watch it two or three (or 100...) times in order to catch them all. Some family-filled highlights include Blue Ivy's seventh birthday party in January, Netflix's Homecoming screening in April, Rumi and Sir's second birthday celebrations in June, and the family's holiday card photoshoot towards the end of the year. My personal fave: a shot from a family vacation, with Queen Bey and her three kiddies dressed in matching bathing suits. Oh, they grow up so fast!

As much as the singer loves her Beyhive, Beyoncé's top priority will always be her family of five. She's also pretty tight-lipped about her personal life, so when we get a glimpse behind the scenes, it's a rare and wonderful occurrence. During a rare TV interview with Good Morning America in July while promoting The Lion King, Beyoncé opened up about the importance of family. "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority," she said.

A few months later, twins Rumi and Sir made their TV debut in their famous mom's documentary, Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift, which also included their big sis Blue Ivy. The video gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of every track on Beyoncé's recent companion album for The Lion King, as well as some sweet scenes featuring Bey and Jay with their kids. At one point in the video, Beyoncé says, "When you're a mother, there is a love you experience with your kids that is deeper than anything you can imagine." My heart!

Here's hoping that 2020 brings Beyoncé and her fam even more sweet moments like these. Also, if anyone knows where I can get a bathing suit to match Beyoncé's, LMK.