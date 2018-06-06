"Jay and I stay a team, right now we are really connected and really are communicating well and completely understand each other and support each other," said Beyoncé in her 2013 autobiographical film Life Is But a Dream, which originally aired on HBO. "This baby has made me love him more than I ever thought I could love another human being. It's just that I love him so much that we almost feel like one. I don't know how to describe it."

I'm dead. IMHO, this has got to be one of the most sincere declarations of love, ever. And the fact they were able to push through the devastation of her first pregnancy (that ended in a miscarriage) and come out the other side even stronger goes to show how strong they really are.

It would be a bit suss to not mention the enormous elephant in the room: the fact that JAY-Z did end up cheating on Beyoncé later down the line. And yet, I think it's so important to acknowledge that even the most seemingly perfect relationships go through intense hardships. It doesn't mean that two people don't love each other, but rather that life is really hard, and sometimes it's impossible for these hardships not to take their toll on a relationship in some shape or form. But most importantly, I think Beyoncé and JAY-Z are a great example of a couple that has made it work in spite of these challenges. Let's hope they continue doing so for years to come.

