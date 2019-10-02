Last month the youngest Hadid sister stunned, well, pretty much everyone when she went blonde for the first time. And I don't mean just a subtle balayage or a few blonde highlights here and there, I mean blonde enough that one might almost confuse her for older sister and natural blonde, Gigi. Well now, at the end of Paris fashion week Bella Hadid went from one extreme to the other when it came to her hair hue. Bella Hadid's new black hair is quite the opposite of the honey blonde locks we've seen her rock for most of fashion month, but to be honest, I'm kind of here for it.

Bella debuted her new black tresses on Tuesday, Oct. 1 on the runway at the Miu Miu show, which raises the question of whether or not it is a wig. It's no secret that sometimes models are asked (AKA instructed) to wear a wig for a gig, so there is a high possibility that her new black hair is not actually real.

If it's not real, and Bella has actually kept her hair blonde, then that is good news for her hair's health as the transition from blonde to black, then back to blonde would be a tough one and pretty harsh on her strands. I'm not kidding, I've been there before and my strands certainly suffered, leaving them weak and brittle.

Bella's Black Hair on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

But don't just take my word for it, back in September 2018, I enlisted the help of a few celebrity stylists to find out if in fact bleaching and dying your hair damages your strands forever. The consensus was yes, it does, especially bleaching.

"Once you lighten the hair, the texture is changed forever," Kellon Deryck, a L’Oréal Paris consulting hair colorist & expert who slays the manes of celebs like Cardi B and Blac Chyna tells Elite Daily. "Color damage is a permanent downfall of coloring hair, but it can be avoided by using the proper techniques."

Jonathan Colombini, also a L'Oreal Paris celebrity hairstylist & colorist whose stylist chair has seen the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner agrees. Colombini says that the elasticity of your hair is always reduced "to some degree" when you color your hair, but especially when bleaching. "Bleaching your hair is going to damage it faster than coloring, so be sure to always follow with at-home care," he explains. This is especially true when going from a dark, highly pigmented hue like black to a lighter hue like blonde.

Bella's Blonde Hair On Sept. 26, 2019.

Well, knowing that Bella has some of the best hair stylists in the game handling her hair, she shouldn't have to worry too much as they certainly deal with these hair transformations with major care. And she likely has some great hair treatments on hand to nurse her post-dyed strands back to health.

Regardless of whether Bella's new black hair is real or simply a wig for a fashion show, it looks amazing and would work well for a spooky Halloween costume. It is October after all.