Kylie Jenner has her own Instagram filter! And fans are going wild over it. Well, the fans who actually have it, that is. Jenner’s new filter lets you cycle through some Kylie Cosmetics lip shades to figure out which one best suits you. But not all the Kylie Cosmetics fans out there will have access to the filter automatically. And they’re asking themselves one thing: Why don’t I have Kylie Jenner’s new Instagram filter? Honestly, it’s such a simple fix!

If Jenner’s new filter is missing from your Instagram app, there are a couple of things you can do.

First, follow Kylie Jenner On Instagram

It’s easy to forget which celebs you are or aren’t following on a given social media platform. But if you’re really interested in checking out Kylie Cosmetics or figuring out which lip shade works best for you, then you need to follow Jenner’s official account. So, just head over to @kyliejenner and hit that follow button!

And if that’s not your issue, then try this next step.

Update Your Instagram App

If you’re following Jenner on Instagram, but you’re still not seeing the new Kylie Cosmetics filter, then you probably need to update your app. If the filter doesn’t show up right away, don’t worry! Simply give Instagram a few minutes to get things in order and you should be good to go!

Here’s the Kylie Jenner look the filter will hopefully give you:

Now that you’ve got that under control, let’s get down to business. What’s this new filter all about anyway? Well, it’s basically designed for those of you who simply don’t want to go out and buy all the lip shades in the Kylie Cosmetics collection, only to find that they don’t suit you.

Jenner’s new filter lets you see exactly how you’ll look wearing the following lip shades: Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye, and Glitz.

The new Instagram filter also makes you look incredible while it’s superimposing those shades on your face. The filter smooths your face and even gives you fake eyelashes so you can look just like Kylie Jenner. Pretty amazing stuff!

But that’s not all Jenner has up her sleeve. The reality star and cosmetics mogul is also getting ready to launch a new collection for her birthday. The 21 Collection is set to launch on August 6 and is expected to have 21 colors for all of Jenner’s 21 years.

She even previewed the collection on Instagram. It looks amazing already. That blue is especially fetching!

And she captioned the photo with, “hi beautiful! 😍 21 shades for the #21COLLECTION launching August 6th! 🎉 see the rest of the collection on my stories @kyliecosmetics.”

Jenner’s birthday is on August 10, by the way! So, there’s definitely a lot in store for the young mogul for the rest of the year. And by the looks of all this amazing stuff she’s launching, there’s a lot in store for her fans as well!