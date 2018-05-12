Just days after a PDA-packed display at Cannes Film Festival sparked rumors of an on-again romance, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd added fuel to the fire with another loved-up outing that seems to prove they are still very much into each other. After locking lips at the annual film show on Thursday, May 10, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were together at Cannes again the next evening — and there’s no denying that there’s plenty of l’amour in the air.

On Friday, May 11, the exes stepped out together for the second evening in a row, this time for a screening of the film Ash Is the Purest White, according to E! Online. And while the former couple was photographed together at the showing, both Hadid and the “Wasted Time” hitmaker continued to play coy with their French Riviera rendezvous. The Weeknd shared an Instagram post of himself alongside three male friends, which he pointedly captioned, “honestly just tryna watch movies." Meanwhile, the Dior makeup beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a video showing her arriving to the event solo. So what does this all mean? Are we going to have more flawless Abella sightings in the near future?

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The onetime couple’s latest outing comes amidst reports that they may have rekindled their romance in recent months. Let’s rewind. The gossip mill first started speculating after the pair — who went their separate ways in November 2016 — was allegedly seen kissing at a Coachella afterparty on April 13, according to E! News. At the time, Hadid reportedly shot down the claims by commenting on an Instagram post sharing the news, “It wasn’t me.”

On Thursday, May 10, the former lovebirds appeared to be getting hot and heavy once again as they reunited in Cannes, France. While Hadid and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) both arrived separately to the Magnum x Alexander Wang fete, they later got cozy during the after party and were even photographed kissing after an intimate evening spent talking and dancing together, E! News reports.

While that might have been enough to convince fans of at least a one-night fling, this second sighting the next night seems to prove that there’s at least something going on between the former couple.

As with all exes deciding to get back together, however, it’s a tricky process — and fans have mixed feelings about Hadid reuniting with the “Call Me By Your Name” singer.

Since The Weeknd and Selena Gomez broke their relationship off, The Weeknd has been openly seen with a slew of beauties. Meanwhile, Gomez briefly rekindled things with former beau Justin Bieber only to call it quits again — although her new single, “Back to You,” has Jelena fans convinced that she still has the “Sorry” singer on her mind.

Anyways, back to Abella. While some fans are taking Hadid and Tesfaye’s possible reconciliation to mean that maybe love isn’t dead after all, there are definitely others that aren’t too thrilled about the news — especially in light of The Weeknd’s tear-jerking Coachella performance that many thought was directed towards his ex-girlfriend, Gomez. Judging from Twitter, the jury’s still out.

Fan opinions notwithstanding, it looks like Hadid is taking time to figure things out before she makes things official again. And while both parties have yet to respond to the rumors, I can say that they look so happy in the photos together, and isn’t that what matters? So could a summer reconciliation be in the works? Only time will tell, but I wouldn’t rule it out at the rate things are going.